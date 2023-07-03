Seneca Allegany Casino hosted a fireworks show Sunday night during the Fourth of July weekend.
Several fireworks shows in the area are still planned. They are:
TONIGHT
Cuba — Ring of Fire at 9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 o’clock at Cuba Lake.
Ellicottville — Fireworks at Ellicottville Distillery. Nashville-based artist Stacey Antonel and The Beard & The Bird playing 6-10 p.m.
TUESDAY
Andover — Celebration will begin with the Grand Parade at 10 a.m., followed by vendors, bounce houses and live music on the lawn at Andover Central School. Fireworks will follow the last band’s performance.
Olean — Hosted by the Olean Oilers baseball team. An Oilers’ exhibition game will take place at 2:30 p.m. There will be musical performances starting at 5 o’clock until the fireworks at dusk.
SATURDAY
Salamanca — Fireworks hosted by Apollo Canna Co. at the top of Parkway Drive. There will not be public viewing areas established on-site, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area.