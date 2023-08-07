BRADFORD, Pa. — The Fireside Pumpers of the Penn Brad Oil Museum will meet Wednesday at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 E. Main St.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this breakfast meeting which starts at 7:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 8 a.m.
The presentation is “Elk Hunting and the Elk County Viewing Center” by Ben Porkolab, the education coordinator of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is $15 and we thank this month’s sponsor, Howard Drilling Inc.