Firefighters: July 4 fireworks returning to Olean
OLEAN — City firefighters announced Monday that after a two-year hiatus that fireworks will return to the city for the Fourth of July.
The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1796 — the labor union representing the city’s firefighters — announced via Facebook on Monday that the show will return around the Independence Day holiday, but did not indicate the venue, the exact date or other details.
No displays were held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical concerns. Traditionally, the display is held at Bradner Stadium on the holiday. The Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year.
Local 1796 took over management of the show from the Dempsey Club police benevolent association many years ago. The roughly $20,000 annual show is funded by donations from the community, and is not sponsored by or approved by the city government.
Firefighters reported they are still searching for a sound crew for the show, as well as a band which will play classic rock and pop or even country music with no vulgarity as children make up a large portion of attendees at the show. Anyone with suggestions is encouraged to message the Olean Fireworks Facebook page.