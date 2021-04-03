COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Firefighters from four counties in Pennsylvania and from across the state line in New York battled a structure fire at Kaytee’s Family Restaurant and Marketplace in Coudersport around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Flames were reported to be through the roof before firefighters arrived on the scene.
The blaze was reported to be under control about 11:30 p.m., and a state police fire marshal was called to the scene.
Fire departments responding from McKean County included Bradford Township with its RIT unit, Port Allegany, Smethport and Eldred.
The location housed a restaurant and a marketplace selling fresh produce, animal feed and gardening supplies.