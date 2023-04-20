Area volunteer fire departments will open their doors on Saturday in hopes of attracting new members.
Several fire departments in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have confirmed they will participate in the 13th annual RecruitNY initiative — a push to get more volunteers to help their communities as firefighters, EMTs and junior fighters.
Saturday’s participating agencies and contact numbers include:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
- Cattaraugus Fire Department, 2 Memorial Drive, (716) 257-9299
- Little Valley Fire Department, 101 Third St., (716) 938-6646
- Randolph Volunteer Fire Department, 70 Main St., (716) 358-9300
ALLEGANY COUNTY
- A.E. Crandall Hook And Ladder Company, 4 S. Main St., Alfred. (607) 587-8880
- Cuba Fire Department, 51 E. Main St., (716) 378-8585
- Allentown Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, 1966 Church St., (585) 593-6072
The Randolph Fire Company will open its doors to area residents from 1-4 p.m. so they can learn what it takes and understand the feeling of pride and commitment by being a volunteer firefighter in their community.
Coordinated by Lt. Howard Wm. Honey, the events of the afternoon will include tours of Randolph Hose No. 1 Firehouse and its emergency vehicles including the 93-foot Aerial Platform Quintuple Firefighting Vehicle, the new heavy rescue truck, and vehicle accident victim extrication using the Jaws of Life.
“This is a golden opportunity for people to meet their local firefighters face-to-face and learn more about the fire service,” Honey said. “It’s all about family, tradition and service to our fellow man. We are the eyes and ears of our nation and the front-line of help, aid and assistance to our communities. We are special and unique — and we need more good people.”
The Little Valley Fire Department will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re going to have EMTs and firefighters there to demonstrate and answer questions,” said Casey Ryan, treasurer and event coordinator. “We’ll have our trucks pulled out and on display, as well as the portable pond we use to fill the trucks.”
Anyone interested in joining the department, but can’t attend the open house, should contact the Recruitment Department at lvvfd@outlook.com. They may also print, fill out and return an application at the fire station.
The Cattaraugus Fire District will welcome visitors to their open house at 24 Memorial Drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Erin Dash, vice president and firefighter, will be there with other fire personnel to answer any questions about the equipment on display and how people can join the fire department.
According to The Firefighters Association of the State of New York, there are around 100,000 volunteer firefighters — almost three in four of all firefighters in the state.
A study by the group reports that volunteers save taxpayers almost $3.9 billion a year in salary and benefits, while converting those posts to paid positions would cause property taxes to rise between 3.3% and 123% to cover the costs.
However, the number of firefighters has dropped and they are also statistically older than in previous decades.
According to the U.S. Fire Department Profile from the National Fire Protection Association, there are just fewer than six volunteer firefighters per 1,000 people in the U.S., down from 8.05 per 1,000 in 1987. There were about 722,000 volunteer firefighters nationally in 2019, compared to over 850,000 in 1995. Almost half of firefighters are at least 40 years old, while over a quarter over the age of 50.