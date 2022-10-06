Final StrOlean of 2022 set for Saturday; mural dedication at JCC

OLEAN — About four dozen agencies, businesses and groups are gearing up for the final StrOlean of the year on Saturday.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host the third exhibition of the year from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with visitors welcome to saunter, amble, wander or walk North Union Street and enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages.
Unique to this month’s StrOlean will be the dedication of the “Heart of Olean Mural” at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus.
Work on the large-scale installation on the sides of the Library & Liberal Arts Center on the downtown campus began in May under the direction of world-renowned muralist Meg Saligman.
Work has continued through the summer months on the four exterior walls of the Library & Liberal Arts Center building and will be completed in time for the dedication, set for 1 p.m.
A crew of more than 25 artists and volunteers have helped Saligman with the installation. Additionally, close to 1,000 community members have contributed to the mural through various summer paint day events.
The artwork pays homage to the Olean area and JCC. Saligman’s design was developed through months of research, interviews with community members and her own experience growing up in Olean.
The “Heart of Olean Mural” project is in collaboration with JCC, Tri-County Arts Council, Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and various sponsors and donors.
In case of rain, the dedication will move inside to JCC’s Cutco Theater. There is no need to RSVP for the event.
The following are some of the businesses and organizations participating in Saturday’s StrOlean that don’t have a storefront on North Union Street. The number proceeding the name is the participant’s address location on the street.
- Lincoln Park: Olean Area Farmers Market, Interfaith Caregivers, Registration Table for Wine Walk.
- 120 CASA: Information on substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.
- 121 Little Blessings: Children’s resale apparel, toys and other items.
- 126 The Pig Out Place: BBQ items.
- 132 League of Women Voters: handing out voting information.
- 154 Cattaraugus Co. Probation: Education information and employment opportunities.
- 158 Recovery Options Made Easy: Education on recovery options made easy.
- 160 Jehovah’s Witnesses: Bible-based literature on current subjects.
- 174 J&J Animal Products: Selling animal products and accessories.
- 175 Bell, Book and Vinyl: Bookmarks, tote bags, jewelry.
- 175 Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby.
- 175 Heretic apparel: Eco-friendly clothing.
- 179 Olean Academy: Information on a new charter school.
- 179 Friendz Concessionz: Fun foods and Cornhole or Ladderball.
- 201 Paragon Behavioral Health Services: Promotion for their therapy business.
- 209 Badger and Butterfly Earth Creations: Face Painting.
- 211 Crosstown Olean campus: Games and prizes for the kids and families.
- 226 Field of Dreams: Educational Booth.
- 231 Ann Marie’s Homemade Baklava: Various baklava and Anise cookies.
- 233 Care for Seniors: Information on Medicaid.
- 234 Getchu Some FUDGE: Selling Classic Fudge.
- 235 Eden Heights of Olean: Information on residing at Eden Heights.
- 239 Cattaraugus County Health Dept.: Free education material.
- 241 Vintage Olean: Vintage Olean t-shirts.
- 250 Retriever Trainer Demos.
- 258 Hungry Burro: Mexican-style food truck.
- 258 Archbishop Walsh: Selling raffle tickets for annual fundraiser.
- 260 Krickett’s Wings and Things.
- 260 Superior Auto Supply.
- 265 Genesis House of Olean.
- 266 Main Street Winery.
- 400 Towne Den.