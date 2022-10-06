Final StrOlean of 2022 set for Saturday; mural dedication at JCC

A dedication ceremony for the “Heart of Olean Mural” at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. during the final StrOlean of the year.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — About four dozen agencies, businesses and groups are gearing up for the final StrOlean of the year on Saturday.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host the third exhibition of the year from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, with visitors welcome to saunter, amble, wander or walk North Union Street and enjoy food, music, fine arts, classic cars and fun for all ages.

