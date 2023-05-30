BELMONT — Longtime Fillmore volunteer Charles “Chuck” Yanda was honored by the Allegany County Board of Legislators for his 88 years of service to his community.
By unanimous vote, the board passed resolution 194-23 in in May “recognizing and thanking Yanda for his extraordinary contributions to the betterment of Allegany County.”
Yanda joined the Fillmore Rotary Club in 1935 and exhibited a perfect attendance record until its disbandment. A former President of the Club, he also served on the Rotary Camp Board for 25 years and as Sea Scouts advisor for five years.
In 1946, Yanda joined the William P. Brooks Hose Company (Fillmore) and has served as an active member for 77 years, during which he acted as both Fire Chief and Fire Police. He further served his community through leadership in the St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society, as well as the St. Patrick’s Holy Cross Cemetery Board. For 40 years, he acted as the Fillmore Central School Chairman for the Public Budget.
District I Legislator and Fillmore native Jennifer Ricketts-Swales shared her memories of the Yanda family. “Genesee Valley Rotary Camp was the perfect example of the Yanda’s dedication to others. Tucked away for one week each summer, exceptional children who otherwise wouldn’t be able to go to camp had fun, freedom, and friendship. Chuck made sure this always happened...demonstrating true service above self.”
“Community service without notoriety is the way for the Yanda family. A smile, a joke, a helping hand was always the way assistance was given.”
Yanda briefly addressed the assembled supporters saying simply, “God put me on this earth to do good things. I think I’ve done that.”