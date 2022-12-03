Field of Dreams to build 6 independent living cottages

This is an artist’s drawing of the Independent Living Cottages Field of Dreams plans to build at its Allegany campus next year. It currently offers assisted living, memory care and adult daycare services.

 Rendering submitted

ALLEGANY — The next phase at Field of Dreams Assisted Living and Memory Care will involve construction of six independent living cottages in 2023.

Danielle DeLong of Field of Dreams on North Seventh Street said the cottages are perfect for older adults looking to downsize.

