Field of Dreams to build 6 independent living cottages

ALLEGANY — The next phase at Field of Dreams Assisted Living and Memory Care will involve construction of six independent living cottages in 2023.
Danielle DeLong of Field of Dreams on North Seventh Street said the cottages are perfect for older adults looking to downsize.
The cottages will have two bedrooms, two baths, living room, dining room and kitchen, front and rear porches and a two-car garage, DeLong said.
In addition, the Field of Dreams campus offers residents of the cottages access to a variety of onsite services including snow removal and lawn care, housekeeping, personal care, meals, transportation, and recreational opportunities.
“Older adults can worry less and live more in this space designed to keep them independent for as long as possible,” DeLong said.
John Crisafulli will be leading the cottage construction project. He said they expect to break ground in March and begin installing infrastructure. A road base has already been installed.
Three cottages that will be built in the first phase should be available in the summer, while construction will begin on the other three in time to be completed in the fall. The town planning board has already approved up to 10 cottages at Field of Dreams, Crisafulli said.
The 1,147-square-foot cottages are one floor and have nine-foot ceilings. They are built on a foundation that includes a concrete slab. The concrete floors will be heated. There will be central air conditioning and a natural gas fireplace in each cottage, Crisafulli said. All are handicapped accessible, he added.
It is the next phase in Field of Dreams, DeLong said. First came the assisted living in 2019, followed by the memory care unit and an adult daycare program in an adjacent building. “It’s time to get to the independent living cottages.”
It is a new idea to the area, DeLong said, but has proven popular in more urban and suburban areas. “We are just starting to promote them to the community,” she said of the cottages. Some individuals have already expressed interest.
On Dec. 13 and 14, DeLong and Crisafulli will schedule appointments with people interested in learning more about the cottages. For information or to schedule an appointment call (716) 543-4200. A standard contract and down payment will be required to secure a cottage.
There is a small fee for leasing the land, but the cottage will be owned by the buyer. DeLong declined to discuss pricing before appointments are made with potential buyers. Owners will have access to Field of Dream services including meals and transportation if desired.
The cottages will enable Field of Dreams to provide all the levels of aging services and care. “The Independent Living Cottages will give people their own space and access to all our services,” DeLong said.
“It’s ideal for someone looking to downsize or someone who is caring for a spouse,” DeLong said. “They can come over to the main building to participate in events or to volunteer.”
A community center for the cottages is anticipated in the future, she said.