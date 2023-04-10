Field of Dreams first independent cottages under construction

ALLEGANY — The first three independent living homes have been erected at Field of Dreams in Allegany, with roof trusses expected to be installed next week.
Field of Dreams, which currently provides assisted living, memory care and adult day program services at its Seventh Street location, has approval from the Allegany Town Board for up to 10 of the two bedroom, two bath, living and dining room and kitchen front and rear porches and two-car garage homes.
One has already been sold according to Danielle DeLong, in charge of marketing and development at Field of Dreams. All three current homes are expected to be completed by mid-summer.
Field of Dreams would eventually like to build another 30 homes for people age 55 and older who are looking to downsize their residences. As these residents grow older, they could access services available to Field of Dreams residents like meals and transportation, DeLong said.
This week, crews under the direction of John Crisafulli will install heated concrete floors prior to roof installation next week.
Once the first three homes are completed, DeLong expects them to sell quickly. Then work will being on the next three homes, all 1,147 square feet with two bedrooms and baths and a two-car garage.
Architect Tammy Hilmey, who owns Plywood Studios in Allegany, is designing subsequent phases of the independent living homes community. She plans to tour the three homes now in progress with Crisafulli and DeLong on Thursday.
DeLong said the three homes were assembled with the aid of a crane in two days instead of a week and a half as planned.
Home buyers will “be buying into a community,” DeLong said. Lawn maintenance and snow removal services are provided. People will own their home, but pay a small lease fee.
A future community space — a small banquet hall — keeping with the Field of Dreams barn theme, a park and a dog park are also planned.
Field of Dreams is the only licensed assisted living facility in the area, DeLong said. “Worry less, live more,” she added. “This brings something to the area we don’t have.”