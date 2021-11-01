OLEAN — Trick-or-treating was back in Olean this year, with ghosts, goblins and ghouls hitting the streets Sunday, although they were few and far between.
Alayshia Johnson, 12, Jestene Sugars, 16 and Shay Johnson, 13, had just gotten started, hitting Laurens Street before they moved on. They were at the Arnold Apartments, where tenants Mara Zrzavy, Tracy Nornold and Alex Roberts were handing out handfuls of candy.
“I’m surprised because two years ago it was just a mob — a mob,” Zrzavy said. Last year, because of COVID it was slow.”
“It’s been slow so far,” said Tyler Buffington, who was handing out treats with McKenzie Forrest. “We’ve had a decent amount,” Forrest said. “It’s nice weather too.”
Young Peter Adams V, was celebrating his third birthday — which falls on Halloween — with Tyara Connor. He took advantage of Connor’s not noticing when he grabbed an extra couple of pieces out of the witches cauldron of candy.
Eden Butler, 5, of Olean, was dressed as Cruella De Vil, accompanied by her dalmatian mix, Dottie, and Jeanette Butler. “It’s gone good so far and lots of fun,” she said. Zynah Rafi, 11, was dressed as a koala bear and anxious to move on. “We just got started,” she said.
In contrast, the streets of Portville had dozens of trick-or-treaters. Abel Werlitz, 8, Mya Denmark, 12, Makayla Main, 9, and Hunter Main, 1, were out with Megan Tompkins. They took time to say it was going “good,” before hitting the Subway on South Main Street. Crowds were in front of Fyre & Ice and 7-Eleven as well, with most of the businesses in the village handing out treats.
There were also a few other options this year for trick-or-treating, which may have been a reason.
The city of Olean brought back the Spooktacular Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event Sunday, where volunteers, including Common Council members and Mayor William Aiello, handed out treats on South Street beside Lincoln Park. Last year, the event passed out 2,000 pieces of candy. There were also Trunk or Treats at Eden Heights and the Olean YMCA on Saturday.