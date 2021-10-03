ALFRED — Alfred State College announced that J. Gregory Ferry has been named the newest member of the Alfred State Development Fund Board of Directors.
Ferry joins the board that oversees the college’s fundraising and alumni relations.
“Since graduation in 1963, I have had steady growth in appreciation for Alfred State,” Ferry said. “Appointment to the Development Fund Board is both an honor and another way to give back to a place that I cherish.”
A Western New York native, Ferry graduated from Alfred State in 1963 with an associate degree in agronomy. He earned a doctorate in microbiology and biochemistry from the University of Illinois in 1974.
He was appointed assistant professor of microbiology at Virginia Tech in 1976, where he rose to the rank of professor. In 1995, Ferry moved to Penn State to accept an endowed chair in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Today he is The Stanley R. Person Professor of Molecular Biology Emeritus.
Ferry has authored more than 200 scientific publications and is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and past editor of the Journal of Bacteriology. He has served on numerous national committees and currently is a member of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine Intelligence Science and Technology Experts Group.
Ferry recently created the James G. and Marilyn A. Ferry Endowed Scholarship at Alfred State to assist students with a desire to learn and who have the need for financial assistance. He served as the speaker for Alfred State’s 104th commencement in May 2015 and was the recipient of the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award.