OLEAN — Higher fees could raise funds to help offset a potential tax hike, city department heads reported Wednesday.
During a finance committee meeting of the Olean Common Council, department heads reported that some fee increases could be made without affecting users greatly and also generate more funds in the face of a proposed 6% property tax increase that some aldermen have indicated reservations about approving.
“We’re just trying to break even. We’re not trying to make money, we’re just trying to offset the cost of services,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who first asked Mayor Bill Aiello and department heads to consider user fee and violation fine increases before raising taxes in excess of the state-mandated property tax cap.
“I’m not going to vote for a 6% tax increase,” said David Anastasia, D-Ward 7.
The largest revenue increases discussed Wednesday would come from building and roofing permits, said Fire Chief Tim Richardson, proposing moving from a flat fee to a fee equivalent to 1% of the cost of construction for residential and commercial projects, as well as roofing projects.
As an example, 11 commercial projects that were approved in 2022 could have seen $120,000 in additional revenue for the city, Richardson said, noting many commercial projects are planned with such costs in mind as they are in place in other communities.
“I know it’s a cost, but it’s the cost of doing business,” Richardson said.
He also recommended changing the city’s rental inspection program from the current system — after every vacancy an apartment is inspected — to inspecting every rental unit on a five-year basis.
Not only would it increase revenue — as the city collected less than $10,000 last year from rental inspections due to some landlords not reporting vacancies — Richardson said that it would also help prevent safety issues in apartments with long-term tenants.
Another proposal would be to require property owners to have insurance to cover demolitions in the event of a catastrophe, which would eliminate city costs.
“You have a burned-out structure and who has to take it down? Us,” Richardson said.
Police Chief Ron Richardson said increasing fines for parking violations, handicapped spot violations, blocking driveways, and snow emergency violations would help offset rising costs in his department.
The parking changes would increase revenue around $20,000, Richardson said, compared to what was raised in recent years. Another $50 for a dog-control impound fee and $25 a day to house dogs found at large would add another $8,000 to $10,000.
After aldermen discussed possibly bringing back paid parking to the city’s business district streets, Richardson said he would investigate a smartphone-based parking payment program, which he said might save tens of thousands on the cost of a kiosk-based system.
City Clerk Frank Caputo said that raising the fees for dog licenses by $5 would raise about $2,100 a year, but if police, fire and Department of Public Works inquire about the status of dogs present when called to a property, more than the current 415 dog licenses would end up on the books.
Crawford noted that about half of American households have dogs, and as the city has more than 6,000 properties, it is possible that the city has thousands of unlicensed dogs.
The police chief also noted the city is allowed to charge a dog impound fee for dogs that are picked up by the dog-control officer, as well as allowing for a room and board fee for the animals. Such fees are not collected, but would be $50 for the impound charge and $25 a day to care for the animals.
Fee increases were also considered for airport hangar rentals, usage of the city pool, and changes to charges for the use of athletic fields.
Some fees are set by city code, Crawford said, adding he would like to see suggestions on what fees to adjust through the legislative process.