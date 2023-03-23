OLEAN — Higher fees could raise funds to help offset a potential tax hike, city department heads reported Wednesday.

During a finance committee meeting of the Olean Common Council, department heads reported that some fee increases could be made without affecting users greatly and also generate more funds in the face of a proposed 6% property tax increase that some aldermen have indicated reservations about approving.

