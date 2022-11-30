BRADFORD, Pa. — Allowing the Hvizdzaks to access frozen assets to pay for attorneys in their civil and criminal cases would be like letting a bank robber use the bank’s money to pay for his defense, federal prosecutors told a judge.
For nearly two-and-a-half years, Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys, have been embroiled in a civil case with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and for a year-and-a-half, a criminal case with the U.S. Attorney, all for allegedly bilking about $31 million out of investors in a cryptocurrency scheme. The pair allegedly said the funds were being invested in digital assets, and fabricated statements showing the investments were earning huge returns. Instead, the two were allegedly putting funds into their personal accounts and moving them outside the U.S.
Since the case began, the SEC has frozen about $7 million in assets, leaving $24 million still unaccounted for.
In a motion filed earlier this month, Shane Hvizdzak, through Pittsburgh attorney Michael DeRiso, asked the court to unfreeze $250,000 to enable Hvizdzak to pay for counsel of his choosing in both the criminal and civil cases. He is currently represented by a federal public defender in the criminal matter.
The motion indicated the SEC had frozen an account with approximately $100,000 in it, and “various exchanges that contain approximately $7.1 million,” while the FBI seized approximately $400,000 from Shane Hvizdzak’s home.
The freezing of these assets have “effectively rendered the defendant destitute and unable to afford counsel of his choosing,” the motion read.
Sean Hvizdzak, through Pittsburgh attorney David Berardinelli, filed a motion asking for the same consideration, should Judge W. Scott Hardy approve his brother’s request.
Before the indictment, he worked as an attorney in the region, and is married with three children. After the indictment, his law license was suspended and the family is living off his wife’s income as a teacher, the motion in his case noted.
“This dramatic reduction of income has made it financially burdensome to continue to defend himself in both this case and the criminal case,” the motion stated.
In motions filed in both the criminal and civil cases, the federal attorneys asked the judge to deny the motions.
In the civil matter, attorneys Matthew Scarlato and James Smith for the SEC said neither defendant has the right to use frozen investor funds to pay their counsel, citing a prior court decision. The brothers cannot prove the funds in question were not the product of the alleged fraud, and the relief requested is “the antithesis of being in the interests of defraud(ed) investors.”
The attorneys continued, saying the last nine months have been spent by Shane Hvizdzak attempting to retain counsel, showing “no desire to move these proceedings along.”
Addressing Sean Hvizdzak’s motion, the attorneys said he “does not even claim he cannot afford counsel, but only that it is ‘financially burdensome’ to continue paying his attorneys given his loss of income following his indictment.”
The attorneys asked the judge to deny the motion, as did Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold in the criminal case.
In the criminal matter, Trabold said the Hvizdzaks’ motions should be denied without a hearing because the motion isn’t properly supported by law or fact, and are frivolous.
Neither brother retains a right to the seized property, he argued, citing criminal forfeiture laws.
Trabold argued, too, that Shane Hvizdzak’s attorney, DeRiso, is a Criminal Justice Act panel attorney who takes appointments for the public defender’s office. Since Shane Hzidzak qualified for public defender representation, and his prior appointed public defender left the office, DeRiso could be appointed in this matter, Trabold suggested.
The prosecutor commented that the brothers “apparently made no effort to seek and maintain employment” while the case has been proceeding, yet both were able to pay their attorneys for two years. Now, Trabold wrote, they “approach the court with their hands out for a slice of their ill-gotten gains to be used to pay for their defense.”
Trabold asked the judge to deny the motions without a hearing, saying their motions are “wholly unsupported by law and fact.”
On Monday, DeRiso filed a response in the criminal matter, making an argument for both the criminal and civil cases that the district court has the authority to unfreeze assets to allow Shane Hvizdzak to hire an attorney of his choosing.
There was no decision on record as of Tuesday.