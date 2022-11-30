Sean Hvizdzak

BRADFORD, Pa. — Allowing the Hvizdzaks to access frozen assets to pay for attorneys in their civil and criminal cases would be like letting a bank robber use the bank’s money to pay for his defense, federal prosecutors told a judge.

For nearly two-and-a-half years, Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys, have been embroiled in a civil case with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and for a year-and-a-half, a criminal case with the U.S. Attorney, all for allegedly bilking about $31 million out of investors in a cryptocurrency scheme. The pair allegedly said the funds were being invested in digital assets, and fabricated statements showing the investments were earning huge returns. Instead, the two were allegedly putting funds into their personal accounts and moving them outside the U.S.

