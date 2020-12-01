ALBANY (TNS) — The cocaine-dealing husband of the chief of staff to New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was depositing more cash in the bank every month than he took home in in reported income annually — allowing him and his wife to live a lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors charge in newly filed court papers.
Orlanda Dennis, 32, husband of Jovanni Brooks-Dennis, Heastie's top aide, was depositing on average $10,000 per month over a five-year period from 2015 to 2019 — even though his job as a delivery truck driver netted him only about $10,000 total per year, prosecutors allege.
“The defendant’s and his wife’s financial records also reflect extravagant purchases from luxury designers and significant, unexplained wealth,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Siegel.
Dennis spent more than $12,000 at Christian Louboutin between 2018 and 2019, the feds said. Brooks-Dennis, in the meantime, spent $7,000 at the store between 2018 and 2020 and spent another $9,000 on hair extensions in a single year, prosecutors said.
Dennis was arrested in January for allegedly taking part in a scheme to import and distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine after he and his alleged co-conspirators botched the pickup of a bag carrying three bricks of cocaine at Kennedy Airport in late 2019.
The bag was eventually found and searched by customs officers.
Brooks-Dennis has not been charged with any crimes in the case. She helped Dennis pay bail when he was arrested in January.
“The Speaker does not know anything about this,” said Michael Whyland, a spokesman for Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, at the time.
The feds filed the late-night motion Monday seeking to introduce further evidence of Dennis’ alleged drug-dealing lifestyle, including texts he sent to business partners.
In March 2019, for example, an unnamed person sent Dennis a text inquiring about the “price” of a “brick,” according to the feds.
Dennis responded that one costs $35,000 and that half of one costs $17,500, the feds said. He told the person that those were the prices and the individual would have to raise the prices to make a profit, according to prosecutors.
The feds also are seeking to introduce content from Dennis’s Instagram, including captions to photos like “Rich Rich Rich Rich Rich Rich Real Rich” in one and “Cocaine white” in another that refers to the color of the clothes he is wearing.
He is set to go to trial in February.
Heastie was unanimously tabbed earlier this week by fellow Democrats to retain his position as speaker of the Assembly.
