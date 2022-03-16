NEW YORK (TNS) — A retired Chinese secret police officer was charged Wednesday with a plot to undermine the congressional campaign of a Tiananmen Square protester running for Congress on Long Island.
The agent, Qiming Lin, 59, hired a private investigator in the United States to research the Democratic candidate running for Congress in Suffolk County. The complaint did not identify the candidate, but details matched Xiong Yan, 57, a former student leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests who later served in the U.S. military.
The agent allegedly suggested digging into Yan’s sex life and determining whether he was gay or viewed child porn. Lin even proposed forcing the candidate into a car crash if the private eye failed to find dirt on him, according to the complaint.
The charges against Lin — who is in China and was not arrested — came as the Department of Justice announced two other busts involving Chinese agents surveilling pro-democracy Chinese activists in America.
Prosecutors charged a Queens resident and former New York City college professor, Shujun Wang, 73, with conducting surveillance for the Chinese Communist Party since at least 2005 while posing as a pro-democracy advocate. In the other case, prosecutors said three men plotted to destroy a sculpture in California of Chinese President Xi Jinping depicted as a coronavirus molecule. The sculpture by California-based artist Chen Weiming burned down in July.
“All three cases involve campaigns to silence, harass, discredit and spy on U.S. residents for simply exercising their freedom of speech,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.
Lin allegedly launched his six-month scheme to undermine the congressional candidate in September.
“Right now we don’t want him to be elected,” Lin, a former officer in the Chinese Ministry of State Security, wrote in a message to the private investigator, according to the complaint unsealed in Brooklyn Federal Court.
While Lin was retired from his law enforcement career in China, an FBI agent wrote in the complaint said that he “continued to act on behalf of the [ Ministry of State Security] even if ostensibly retired.”
He was desperate to prevent Yan from winning the race.
“If you don’t find anything after following him for a few weeks, can we manufacture something?” Lin texted.
Yan was detained for 19 months after participating in the Tiananmen protests before coming to the United States as a refugee in 1992. He served in the military from 1994 to 2003.
“Lin indicated that he wanted the [private investigator] to see if there could be a scandal about the Victim that could be publicly released, such as an extramarital affair or ‘stealing water,’” wrote FBI agent Jason Moritz, noting that “stealing water” is Cantonese slang for stealing money.
Lin asked the investigator to dig up any dirt on Yan from 1989, including on extramarital affairs, sexual harassment, child porn, and homosexual activity, prosecutors wrote.
In the same conversation, Lin suggested arranging a compromising sexual encounter.
If they couldn’t find any negative information on Yan, Lin suggested injuring the candidate in a car wreck, prosecutors said.
“In the end, violence would be fine too,” Lin allegedly said in a voicemail.
On Tuesday, the private investigator and Lin spoke a final time. Lin slowed the operation down, saying he hadn’t gotten full approval on certain aspects from his bosses, according to the feds.
“They have not given the final approval yet,” he allegedly said. “Because the Communist party, as you know... It’s not just one person who can call the shots.”
