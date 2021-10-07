Are your phone calls not connecting? Try adding the area code.
Area residents reported Thursday they could not connect when dialing local numbers, with a recording indicating the call could not be completed as dialed and to hang up and try again.
The issue is actually planned, the Federal Communications Commission reports, and area codes are required to free up exchanges nationwide to handle a new suicide prevention number.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for suicide prevention and mental health crisis assistance at (800) 273-8255 — a number many people cannot readily recall in an emergency. As a result, the FCC adopted rules in July 2020 to establish a new three-digit number for suicide prevention in the vein of 9-1-1. Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing 9-8-8 will route the call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, as will the existing 800 number.
Veterans should press 1 to be connected with the Veterans Crisis Line when calling either number, allowing access to additional resources for veterans.
So why is 10-digit calling necessary? Possible complications with the 9-8-8 number could rear their head in one area town without it.
The 988 exchange — the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number — in the 716 area code is used by Verizon in South Dayton. Without a change to 10-digit calling, a local call to a South Dayton phone number could possibly lead to a call to the hotline instead of connecting to the intended caller. There is no 988 exchange in use in the 585 area code at this time, according to the FCC.
The 814 area code has required a 10-digit number since April as the 582 area code has begun its rollout to alleviate an exchange shortage in the area code. A similar requirement was necessary during the creation of the 585 area code in the early 2000s.
FCC officials recommended callers begin using 10-digit phone numbers — the three-digit area code plus the regular seven-digit phone number — in April to get used to the change.