BRADFORD, Pa. — Local residents were left with a lot of questions but no answers when numerous FBI agents were seen at High Street Capital LLC, 511 High St. Wednesday morning.
Bradford Township Police assisted the FBI at that address, but referred questions to the federal law enforcement agency. Requests for comment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Erie and the FBI office in Pittsburgh were declined, with the agencies’ spokespeople saying they couldn’t confirm or deny the existence of any investigation.
Shane Hvizdzak and Sean Hvizdzak, who is also a local attorney, are listed as executive officers of High Street Capital. Calls to both numbers associated with the business were unanswered Wednesday afternoon. Messages seeking comment were not returned.
According to a “notice of exempt offering of securities” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the business is a limited partnership incorporated in 2019 in the state of Delaware.
The business is listed as a pooled investment, or hedge fund. The form lists a minimum investment of $100,000 from any outside investor.
Both Sean and Shane Hvizdzak are graduates of Bradford Area High School.
Shane Hvizdzak has served as a professor at both the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and St. Bonaventure University. He served as a mentor to students in marketing and general business startup at the Summer Launch program at MIT, and has taken part in a legal workshop at Harvard University regarding cryptocurrency hedge funds.
Sean Hvizdzak opened a law practice in Bradford in 2015 in partnership with attorney Daniel Lang.