BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Township police, as well as crews from several fire departments, responded to a fatal one-vehicle accident on Route 770, Minard Run Road, at approximately 2:38 p.m. Saturday.

A vehicle driven by Michael J. Longstaff, 75, of Bradford, was traveling west on Minard Run when it went off the north berm of the road and into a drainage ditch before striking an embankment. The embankment was at a concrete culvert, and the vehicle rolled onto the passenger side.

