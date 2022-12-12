BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Township police, as well as crews from several fire departments, responded to a fatal one-vehicle accident on Route 770, Minard Run Road, at approximately 2:38 p.m. Saturday.
A vehicle driven by Michael J. Longstaff, 75, of Bradford, was traveling west on Minard Run when it went off the north berm of the road and into a drainage ditch before striking an embankment. The embankment was at a concrete culvert, and the vehicle rolled onto the passenger side.
Both Longstaff and his passenger, Cynthia A. Longstaff, 64, of Bradford, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Members of the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department along with a crew of paramedics from Bradford City, removed the occupants.
The operator was found to be deceased at the scene, while the passenger required medical attention.
A landing zone was set up at Pennhills Club and the passenger was escorted by Bradford Ambulance to a waiting Mercy Flight. She was transferred to an out-of-town trauma center, not listed, for treatment of her injuries. According to the report, she was in critical condition.
Lewis Run and Hilltop Volunteer Fire Departments assisted with traffic control in closing Minard Run Road during the incident. Minard Run Road was closed for approximately three hours.
Also assisting at the scene was the McKean County Coroner’s Office.
According to the Bradford Township Police press release, they are still investigating the above incident.