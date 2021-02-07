WEST VALLEY — Following an extensive search, the West Valley Central School District Board of Education has approved the appointment of Dr. Taweepon Farrar as superintendent.
Timothy Ploetz, the board president, said members were impressed with Farrar’s extensive educational background and proven leadership capabilities.
“Dr. Farrar stood out for a number of reasons,” he said of the board's decision on Thursday, “but especially because of her experiences in educational services, curriculum, and financial/budget management. We have great confidence that she will make an immediate positive impact in our district.”
Farrar, who has more than 20 years of experience in public education, was most recently director of educational services and district data coordination at Akron Central School District in Erie County.
Farrar had also served as the director of special education and as the high school assistant principal, also in the Akron district. Prior to her roles in administration, Farrar was a school counselor and was also a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy.
Scott Payne, superintendent of BOCES for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, who served as search consultant, said he was pleased with the rigor and thoroughness of the process.
“The Board of Education interviewed a great pool of candidates and remained focused on the qualities in a leader that would best serve the West Valley students and community," he said. "I am extremely pleased with the work that has been done.”
Farrar said that she is looking forward to her upcoming start and will remain focused on relationship-building and communication as she starts her new role.
“It is so important to establish a positive and respectful culture across the entire district that is focused on student performance and success,” she said. “I look forward to getting started and working collaboratively with the Board of Education, staff, and community to create a powerful learning environment for our students.”
Farrar will officially begin her duties March 8, taking over for Mark Ward, who has been serving as interim superintendent since late 2020.