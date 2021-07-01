The Town of Farmersville and 12 other municipalities and environmental groups are suing the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) over its process for siting industrial solar and wind facilities.
Great Valley environmental attorney Gary Abraham is one of four lead attorneys in the litigation that asserts violations of the State Environemtnal Quality Review Act (SEQRA) by the Office of Renewable Energy Siting.
The lawsuit seeks to overturn regulations setting standard uniform conditions applicable to all renewable energy projects in the state.
“The coalition of plaintiffs alleges ORES failed to acknowledge that its regulations for siting power plants could result in even one significant adverse environmental impact, and as a result failed to prepare an environmental impact statement (EIS),” according to Abraham.
The legal action filed Wednesday threatens to halt renewable energy siting projects currently under ORES consideration in New York State while the case is reviewed, Abraham said.
The lawsuit was filed in State Supreme Court in Albany County.
The lawsuit targets the 94-C process that ignores local zoning and other local laws that govern industrial wind and solar farms. It seeks to overturn regulations setting standard uniform conditions applicable to all renewable energy projects in the state.
It is one of the first challenges against ORES, which was recently created as part of Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act in the FY2020-2021 Budget. It was created to fast-track siting for proposed industrial-scale renewable energy projects, and to assist New York in meeting its aggressive renewable energy goals. ORES ignored thousands of public comments in prioritizing speed over the robust review of environmental impacts.
The state’s SEQRA “requires ‘all state and local government agencies to consider environmental impacts equally with social and economic factors’ when taking government action,” Abraham said.
In violation of the detailed environmental impact statement that SEQRA requires, ORES concluded that regulations applicable to wind farms with 700-foot turbines spanning entire counties, and solar projects covering thousands of acres of farmland, “would not result in even one adverse environmental impact.”
The lawsuit arises from unforseen consequences of Hecate Energy’s proposed Shepherd’s Run solar facility in rural Columbia County, according to Abraham.
The industrial-scale solar facility will devastate more than 250 acres of natural resources, landscape, farmland and rural viewsheds in Copake. Shepherd’s Run is a clear violation of local zoning laws.
Another proposed project, Heritage Wind in Orleans County, is proposed adjacent to a high-biodiversity wetland complex that supports nesting Bald Eagles and many rare species, in a major migratory pathway for birds.
The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which passed in 2019 and established ambitious clean energy goals for New York State, has revealed the threat to New York’s rural communities if proper consideration is not given to the local impacts of siting large-scale projects in rural and natural areas.
The lead lawyers in the matter will be Mindy Zoghlin and Benjamin Wisniewski, of the firm Zoghlin Group PLLC, who also represents the town of Copake in the Hecate Energy Shepherd’s Run application, and Gary Abraham, long-time energy and environmental advocate.
The suit seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to invalidate the ORES regulations, and to require ORES to adopt new regulations based on performance of a full environmental impact statement studying the environmental effects that could result statewide from ORES permits for large-scale renewable energy installations, Abraham said.
The suit also seeks an order shifting all current and potential ORES applications to the already existing state Siting Board for review of applications under Article 10 of the Public Service Law.
Abraham said this alternative means of siting will allow the state to continue working towards its renewable energy goals while ORES takes the time it needs to create new, more protective regulations.
The Siting Board, unlike ORES, employs a well-established process for reviewing, mitigating, and avoiding the environmental impacts of renewable energy projects.
“What we are seeing here is regulatory capture. ORES hired a renewable energy industry consultant to draft regulations that favor the industry, then ignored broad-based criticism from nearly everyone else with a stake in power plant siting,” said Benjamin Wisniewski, Partner at the Zoghlin Group.
“We’re asking, how much environmental destruction should be tolerated in order to obtain small amounts of power from wind and solar farms?” stated Abraham. “The State failed to look at that question. But the law requires not only the question, but reasonable answers.”
“The ORES legislation’s ‘quick fix’ to the climate crisis risks harming species diversity and ultimately humans,” said Amy Kahn, Conservation Chair for the Rochester Birding Association.
“Science-based setbacks from areas of importance to wildlife, including major bird migratory routes and wildlife concentrate areas are necessary to protect species from further decline,” Kahn added.