FARMERSVILLE — The Farmersville Town Board has voted to table a resolution asking the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment for a hearing on a request by Alle-Catt Wind Farm developer to apply local laws to new facility components.
Supervisor Melanie Brown proposed a resolution asking the Siting Board to conduct a hearing on the recent request by Invenergy that was included in a request to consider changes in the project as a modification rather than a revision.
A July 6 letter from the Siting Board secretary to Alle-Catt attorneys said the request that the board “elect not to apply the local laws to the new facility components requires a substantive finding” that would need “further processing, under the oversight of an administrative law judge.”
The same letter from Siting Board Secretary Michelle L. Phillips gave developer Invenergy an additional five years to begin operation, until 2030. The developer cited past and future possible litigation, road use agreement negotiations and the need for upgrades to transfer the power to the electric grid as reasons for the delay. The company first proposed the 340-megawatt wind turbine project in 2017.
Invenergy proposed in January to reduce the number of wind turbines planned in Freedom and Farmersville in Cattaraugus County, Rushford and Centerville in Allegany County and Arcade in Wyoming County from 117 to 84 and use a larger turbine.
Invenergy did not request an amendment of any noise-related requirements, but the Department of Public Service staff is “unable to determine whether the modified facility will be on compliance with requirements relating to noise,” the July 6 Siting Board letter states.
“Alle-Catt will be required to demonstrate compliance with noise-related conditions in its future compliance filings,” the letter adds.
Cattaraugus County Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, attended Wednesday’s town board meeting to talk about a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement.
The Town of Farmersville has entered into a host community agreement with Alle-Catt as well as a road use agreement. Invenergy has mentioned a P.I.L.O.T. of $7 million for the town over the life of the project, but has not applied for one from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, Schroder said. She is a member of the IDA.
The fear is that Invenergy may never apply for the P.I.L.O.T. through the IDA, Schroder said. By taking advantage of new rules approved with the state budget that value the turbines much lower than under a local P.I.L.O.T., Invenergy could end up paying less.
Schroder said that the county and Invenergy “got very close” to a road use agreement with Cattaraugus County, but scrapped it after the county insisted that the towns of Freedom and Farmersville enjoy the same terms as the county negotiated.
In Farmersville’s road use agreement, for example, the company would pay up to $100,000 a mile for damage from wind farm construction. Schroder said road repair costs could be as much as $1 million a mile.
Farmersville Supervisor Melanie Brown said she drafted the resolution to the Siting Board asking for a hearing in the absence of the town attorney who is on vacation. She said she wish the board had acted on it Wednesday, but if the resolution needs to be sent to the Siting Board before the August meeting, a special meeting can be held.
“My main concern here is home rule and being able to enforce our local laws. The purpose is to protect our citizens. We would have preferred a revision that would have triggered a hearing rather than a modification.”
The local law the Siting Board will follow under the modified wind farm will be the 2020 law which called for a 2,000-foot setback from turbines and other towers. That would also affect towers that detect eagles and other large birds and airplanes at night that would trigger navigation lights on the towers.
Environmental attorney Gary Abraham, who represents a coalition of groups and individuals opposed to the wind farm, said the towns of Freedom and Farmersville need to request hearings on Invenergy’s request to the Siting Board not to apply new local laws to the modified wind farm. Otherwise, the 2,000-foot setback from property lines will not be required to protect residents health.
The larger turbines will make more noise and the larger blades on the 600-foot towers will generate more low frequency sound, Abraham said.
“The bigger blades will mean ice can be thrown longer distances and shadow flicker will increase,” Abraham said. “There are already several residences hat exceed the 30-hour per year rule.”