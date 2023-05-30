WELLSVILLE — Family nurse practitioner Molly Dempsey is now seeing patients at her office in the Jones Memorial Family Practice at 12 Martin St.
Board certified, Dempsey has been an RN for more than eight years in both inpatient and outpatient settings. After earning her bachelor's degree at Alfred State College, she attended Utica University for her master's in nursing.
Dempsey is New York state licensed and certified an FNP by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She has also earned American Heart Association certification in Pediatric Advance Life Support (PALS), Advance Cardiovascular Life Support (ALS), and Basic Life Support (BLS)
“Molly has a wealth of experience as well as a passion for rural healthcare,” said Michele McMorris, medical practices director for Jones Memorial. “She has over 800 hours of clinical hands-on patient care in pediatrics, OB/GYN, family health, and internal medicine.”
A native of Wellsville, Dempsey has been working as an RN at Jones Memorial’s Wilmot Cancer Institute Infusion Center for more than three years and as a med/surg charge nurse. She and her husband have three children. They enjoy the outdoors and kayaking.
Call (607) 247-1059 to make an appointment.