Family members report that a Franklinville woman missing since Feb. 12 has died.
Danielle Thompson Haskins, 37, was reported deceased by family members through a local funeral home. She had last been in contact with family 38 days ago. The circumstances surrounding her death have not been made public.
An obituary submitted to the Times Herald from Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home in Olean for publication in Thursday’s edition indicated a date of death of Tuesday, but did not indicate a cause or location of death.
A 2002 graduate of Port Allegany (Pa.) High School, Haskins worked as a home health care aide before her death. She is survived by her parents and two children, among other relatives and a companion. No public services have been set.
A circulated Facebook post from a family member indicated that the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office had recovered Haskins’ body on Tuesday. Regional media reports indicated the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death.
A dispatcher at the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment to the Times Herald. Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb could not be reached for comment. Olean Police Department officials reported they are assisting the sheriff's office with its investigation, and referred all inquires to that office.