GOWANDA — The Chautauqua Center, Inc. announces the addition of Dr. Ronald Greco and physician's assistant Nancy Lance to its team of healthcare providers at its Tri-County Family Medicine Associates location in Gowanda.
Greco and Lance bring a wealth of expertise and a commitment to delivering compassionate care to patients in the northwestern Cattaraugus County community.
The decision to join TCFM comes as the practice where they previously worked at Brooks-TLC Urgent Care and Medical Center in Gowanda is ceasing its primary care operations.
Greco and Lance both started at TLC Health Network in 1988 and have served the Gowanda area for nearly a combined 70 years. By joining forces with TCFM, they look forward to delivering care to the community.
Greco has been board-certified in family medicine since 1987 and is board-certified in emergency medicine since 2001. He also serves as a clinical physician with the state Department of Corrections in Gowanda. He continues to practice emergency room medicine, with previous positions at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Greco is also a clinical assistant professor of family medicine at the State University of New York at Buffalo. He earned his degree in medicine from UB in 1984.
Throughout her career, Lance has practiced at J.N. Adam Developmental Center in Perrysburg, the office of Dr. Gary C. Smith in Gowanda and the office of Dr. Frederick Occhino in North Collins. She earned her bachelor’s degree as a physician’s assistant at Gannon University in Erie, Pa., graduating cum laude in 1980.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Greco and PA Lance to our team," said TCC CEO Michael Pease. "Their expertise and commitment to patient care align perfectly with our mission to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare services to the community. We look forward to working together to enhance the health outcomes of our patients."
To schedule appointments with Greco or Lance, contact TCFM at (716) 241-7067. For more information, visit TCCHealth.org.