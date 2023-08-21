OLEAN — Dr. Bernard Schneider and his team of dental professionals at Family Dental Wellness have welcomed Dr. Jordan Boland in serving the greater Olean/Bradford area.
Boland is an alumni of St. Bonaventure University where he majored in bioinformatics. While he was a student at St. Bonaventure, Boland spent three years interning with Schneider, where the seeds for his love of dentistry truly came to fruition.
Boland attended the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. He completed his residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he gained valuable experience in dental traumas and emergencies and he treated medically complex patients in all aspects of general dentistry.
Boland grew up in Sherman in Chautauqua County and appreciates all that living in a rural area in Western New York has to offer.
Schneider has served the Olean/Bradford area for more than 30 years in private practice. He has been a leader in bringing state-of-the-art denistry to the community along with an understanding of complete health dentistry, where the focus is on educating patients and the community on the importance of maintaining a healthy mouth for overall wellbeing.
He has offered same-day crown (CEREC) technology to the area since its inception and is experienced in all aspects of dentistry, including the use of laser technology for dental procedures and surgical implants.
Family Dental Wellness is located at 2108 W. State St., Olean, and they are open Monday-Friday and are available for emergencies. Call (716) 373-1210 for more information or visit myfamilydentalwellness.com.