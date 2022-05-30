SALAMANCA — The memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored Monday morning by the Salamanca community with stories of loss, messages of hope and tributes to the fallen.
Officials from the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts welcomed hundreds to the war vets memorial outside Veterans Memorial Park for annual Memorial Day ceremonies.
VFW Auxiliary Chaplain Babbette Martin gave the invocation, followed by the raising of the American, Seneca Nation and MIA-POW flags and a playing of “To the Colors” by Jon Wilder on cornet. Under the direction of Mona Lungershausen, the Salamanca High School band played the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Legion Auxiliary President Darren Carney-Fisher touched on the history of the day from its origins as Decoration Day to the present as a day commemorating those who died while serving. She said everything from the Hometown Heroes banners to the flags at headstones to the memorial bricks at the park are all ways fallen soldiers are honored and remembered.
“Gone but not forgotten,” she said. “Remember their faces, remembering their names.”
VFW Auxiliary President Lorraine Martin said Memorial Day is for honoring all men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, from the First Battle of Bull Run to the most recent battles fought on foreign soil. She also acknowledged the veterans who return home but have ongoing battles within their minds.
“We, as Americans, must not judge how, where or why these service members became heroes,” she said. “Moreso, we need to acknowledge their Americanism, patriotism, honor, integrity and their willingness to lay down their lives for this country.”
Martin introduced retired Marine 1st Sergeant Dick DeBoy, who shared a first-hand account of watching someone he knew died in 2004 in Iraq. Choking through tears, DeBoy said he held the fellow serviceman’s hand as he perished on the way to the hospital in Bagdad after they’d both been injured.
“This was my first encounter with a tragic loss, and to this day I will not forget the sights, the smells, the thoughts. I see it so vividly in my memory,” he said. “Little did know that was just the beginning of many more to come.”
John Haley from the American Legion Riders’ Enchanted Mountains branch thanked all those in attendance, adding it was nice to see so much support and recited the poem “On This Memorial Day.”
Donny Cole, Sons of American Legion Squadron Commander, said the national as a whole takes its freedoms for granted, freedoms that were paid for by those who are remembered and honored on Memorial Day. He said they may have come from many different backgrounds across the country, but they all had one thing in common — love and loyalty to their country.
“Let us be more than determined to see that no man or woman who has served be homeless, unemployed or sick. If we truly want to honor the dead, we must help the living,” he added.
American Legion Commander Mike Harris said he thinks about how his thoughts of Memorial Day have changed as the years have gone by, from a day for a cookout with family to a day of watching war movies and hearing about his father serving in Korea to his own enlisting in the Navy and serving during Desert Storm.
“I’m sure most of us remember our family or friends who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “We may not know them all, but we owe them all.”
VFW Commander Danny Williams said Memorial Day comes and goes every year, and while many consider it a day off of work or school, others know it is a day to remember what was sacrificed for everyone else.
“Few go towards danger. Few willing face atrocities most can’t fathom. Few volunteer to serve knowing that death may be the outcome,” he said. “We can ensure that those who made the ultimate sacrifice can rest knowing that they served for the thankful citizens who know they won’t be forgotten.”
Mayor Sandy Magiera said the American soldier comes from all walks of life starting as ordinary citizens but decided to do something extraordinary. She said some of them go on to give their lives so everyone back home can be free.
“This nation will remain the land of the free only as long as it is the home of the brave,” she added.
Following the speakers, Legion and VFW representatives placed wreaths at the memorial monuments for World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the wars in the Middle East.
Following the laying of the wreaths, a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by Wilder, all in attendance joined in verse and chorus of “God Bless America.” American Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Erdena Burger lead the benediction.