OLEAN — Over refreshments on a sunny Saturday at the Moose Club, about 60 people traveled from as far away as Virginia to reminisce on their days at St. Francis Hospital.
Although St. Francis has been gone for 30 years — purchased by Olean General Hospital in 1991, closing as a hospital in 1996, finally shutting its doors in 2000 as a health care facility, and meeting with the wrecking ball in 2002 — it is obvious the people who worked there still feel like family.
“There’s not a lot of places where you want to get together with someone you worked with 30 years ago,” said Ann Lee, one of the organizers of the reunion, along with Sue Piechota, Sheila Barbaro, Carol Capito and Joan Eaton.
“It’s amazing to see everyone come out,” said Sister Mary Crogan, former administrator at the hospital. “I was explaining to people and my family about this. People just don’t get together any more but people have really good memories of here.”
One of Crogan’s favorite memories of being at St. Francis was the 50th anniversary celebration of the hospital in 1988. “I borrowed a habit from one of our sisters and took a ride in the firetruck with Father Greg Brennan.” Crogan went on to be an administrative consultant for six months at Olean General Hospital.
Barb Matheson remembers sitting with Crogan and a few friends when Sister Cindy “caught us sitting down. We all ran into the X-ray room,” she laughed.
Gretchen Anderson was the head nurse of obstetrics for 22 years. “It’s wonderful. You know we’re still a family. We were friends and once a St. Francis, always a St. Francis.”
“I will always cherish my time at St. Francis,” said Delores Estes, a former nurse. “We’re sisters…my cherished friends.”
That seemed to be the theme of the day, as tables were full of others who were sharing their memories and catching up with old friends. A table, full of newspaper articles and other memorabilia from the glory days of the hospital, was well looked over.
Many there were graduates of the St. Francis Hospital School of Practical Nursing. Estes, Eileen Budaj and Marie Kennedy of Olean are three women who graduated from the school in the early 1970s and were there Saturday to reminisce. Kennedy came to the school on the recommendation of her school nurse in Arcade. Budaj attended on the suggestion by her Cattaraugus Central School nurse.
“Back in the day, (women) either became a nurse, a secretary or a teacher,” explained Budaj.
When the hospital closed, the emergency room and obstetric suite were the last to go. The St. Francis Hospital School of Practical Nursing passed to Olean General Hospital, but its name remained. There’s also some of the original stained glass hanging in OGH’s chapel.
Cards were passed out to everyone in attendance Saturday. On one side was an image of the Prayer of St. Francis embroidered by, and in memory of, Doris Sirdeuon. The other side, “St. Francis Hospital. 1938-1991. Visiting hours are now over. May God be with you on your way.”