Bill de Blasio

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in City Hall Park in Manhattan on July 11. He ended his campaign for a congressional seat Tuesday.

 New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he is ending his campaign for a U.S. House seat in New York, dropping out after two months by saying it's clear “people are looking for another option.”

The Democrat was running in a crowded primary for a deep-blue congressional district that includes his Brooklyn home and parts of southern Manhattan. 

