A decorated former Navy SEAL and Wellsville native who became the most high-profile veteran to advocate for allowing transgender Americans to serve openly in the U.S. military now says he now identifies as male and regrets contributing to the growing acceptance of trans rights for youth.
Chris Beck, known to most in the U.S. as Kristin Beck, said earlier this month during an online interview with Robby Starbuck, a conservative podcast host, that he is returning to living as a male.
“I’m not transgender ... I’m probably something else. I don’t know what it is,” Beck said in the podcast.
Beck co-authored a 2013 memoir on his transition and was the subject of a 2014 CNN documentary, “Lady Valor: The Kristin Beck Story,” military.com reported. As Kristin, he attended rallies on LGBTQ rights and spoke at forums on transgender military service.
The retired SEAL, who earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Combat “V” device during 20 years of service and seven combat deployments, attributed his transition decision to the mental health support he received at the Department of Veterans Affairs and elsewhere.
Beck said after spending “about an hour” with a VA psychologist — he mentioned a habit as a child of wearing dresses and felt relief dressing in women’s clothing — he was prescribed hormones. He was connected with another psychologist and as Kristin Beck co-wrote a book with her about the experience, “Warrior Princess: A U.S. Navy SEAL’s Journey to Coming Out.” The day after the book was published, he came out nationally during an interview on CNN with Anderson Cooper and went on to be the most public face for trans rights in the U.S. military.
On the podcast, however, Beck said the experience “destroyed his life,” and he now wants to speak out against what he said is not only the normalization of changing gender identity in American teens but the popularization of gender therapies.
“Do whatever you want if you are over the age of 25. ... If you are 25 or older, go do surgeries, go do everything you want, you are an adult,” Beck said. “[But] 13-year olds should not have to unpack this.”
Beck said that after an injury while on active duty he became addicted to opioids and was prescribed a number of medications, including antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs.
During a session with a VA psychologist, he mentioned a childhood fondness for donning dresses, an activity he continued in private because it made him feel better.
“I was trying to get rid of the cave man,” Beck said. “It was heavy on my heart the stuff we did in the war.”
He said he came to believe he was transgender without exploring treatment for his military trauma, possible gender dysphoria or other psychiatric conditions.
“Everything that happened to me in the last 10 years, it destroyed my life — no, I destroyed my life,” he said in the podcast. “I am not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help.”
Military.com reported that a VA spokesman would not comment specifically on Beck’s allegations but said veterans who receive hormone therapy at VA undergo mental and physical health evaluations to assess readiness for treatment.
“VA’s mission is to meet the health care goals and needs of every veteran patient, recognizing that these goals and needs can change over time,” VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said.
In 2016, Beck, a graduate of Alfred University, received the school’s Fiat Lux! award in recognition of the book and CNN documentary chronicling the military veteran’s gender transition.
In 2020, Beck established a scholarship award at Alfred that honors and assists veterans and members of the military. The VALOR (Veterans and their Advancement in Leadership Opportunities and Resilience) Scholar Award supports U.S. veterans and active-duty military personnel who pursue an education focused on programs leading to careers that promote cognitive growth, such as psychology, health counseling, and mentorship.
Beck’s advocacy was also pivotal to encouraging Alfred faculty to resume awarding academic credit to Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets for military science coursework. The university stopped awarding credit for ROTC courses in 1992, when “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the policy that in practice discriminated against individuals based on sexual orientation, was implemented by the U.S. government.
The policy was repealed in 2011, but Alfred University did not resume offering credit for ROTC classes until the spring of 2020 after Beck attended a faculty meeting in the fall of 2019 to encourage the change.
In 2015, after announcing a run for Congress for a seat in Maryland, the political science major at Alfred spoke to the Olean Times Herald.
“Wellsville is a small town where I worked my way through high school and college,” Beck said. “I learned about the satisfaction and dignity of hard work. Our country was built on people who worked hard and did the right thing even when no one notices. I want our country to be that country again.”