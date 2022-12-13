Chris Beck

In this image from a Dec. 1 podcast, retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck talks about his regrets in transitioning from male to female.

A decorated former Navy SEAL and Wellsville native who became the most high-profile veteran to advocate for allowing transgender Americans to serve openly in the U.S. military now says he now identifies as male and regrets contributing to the growing acceptance of trans rights for youth.

Chris Beck, known to most in the U.S. as Kristin Beck, said earlier this month during an online interview with Robby Starbuck, a conservative podcast host, that he is returning to living as a male.

Kristin Beck

Kristin Beck

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social