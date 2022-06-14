WELLSVILLE — The village board on June 13 approved five permits for upcoming events — three associated with July’s Texas Hot/Balloon Rally celebration, another regarding the Farmers Market and the fifth for a chicken barbecue hosted by the Dyke Street Engine Company.
Of the Farmer’s Market request, Mayor Randy Shayler quipped, “We better approve this or we’re going to have to give all those vegetables back to the farmers.”
The market is on the David A. Howe Public Library lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24.
The fire department’s chicken barbecue on June 23 was approved. The drive-through event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at 89 Hanover Street. The cost is $12. Only 250 dinners will be available.
While the board approved the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally’s request to shoot off fireworks on July 16 as part of the Rally, a hold was placed on the Texas Hot celebration scheduled for July 8-9 pending more information.
“We need to know a little more about what is going to take place,” Shayler said.
The two-day event calls for shutting down Main Street that Saturday for both the annual Balloon Rally parade and afterwards for Texas Hot’s celebration.
The approval was tabled until the next board meeting scheduled for June 27.
The board approved the Chamber of Commerce’s request for shutting down the street for the July 16 Main Street Festival.
With all that out of the way the board went onto approve nearly $221,000 in expenditures for the electric and sewer departments and the department of public works.
Trustee Ed Fahs introduced resolutions, which were unanimously approved.
With $144,000 in funds appropriated from the Electric Fund Capital Reserve the village will purchase substation relays for West State Street at an amount not to exceed $60,000; a woodchipper at a cost not to exceed $40,000; a traffic signal battery backup at a cost not to exceed $30,000; and wire puller not to exceed a cost of $14,000.
The equipment will be utilized in all functions for the electric department with some crossover to other departments when appropriate.
With $21,000 appropriated from the Sewer Fund Capital Reserves the village will purchase a lift station on Chamberlain Street for the sewer department at a cost not to exceed $11,000 and a lift station for the sewer department on South Main Street not to exceed a cost of $10,000.
The equipment purchases include repair of the stations after installation.
For DPW, the village will purchase a pickup truck not to exceed a cost of $35,000 with funds appropriated from the general fund capital reserve. It will be utilized for all functions of the department.