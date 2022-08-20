ALLEGANY — The Margaret A. Kenney Memorial Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes will be held at noon Sept. 24 at the Allegany American Legion on Route 417. Registration begins at 11 a.m.
Kenney was a highly decorated and long-serving member of the Lions and the Amaranth and spent a good part of her life raising money for those in need.
A donation of $10 is required to participate. All players will receive lunch and door prizes. Raffles will be held.
To reserve a spot, contact tournament chair Bruce Kenney at (716) 560-5883, Charles or Sharon Talbot at (716) 945-2122 or Chrissy Whipkey at (716) 310-6143. Anyone wishing to donate door prizes can also contact the above individuals.
The tournament is a joint effort by the Olean Lions Club and Hamilton Court #2 Order of the Amaranth. Proceeds will benefit Diabetes Research.
The Order of the Amaranth has spent 40 years raising funds worldwide to fight diabetes, raising $18 million, with more raised through matching funds to contribute to research.
