ALLEGANY — The Margaret A. Kenney Memorial Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes will be held at noon Sept. 24 at the Allegany American Legion on Route 417. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

Kenney was a highly decorated and long-serving member of the Lions and the Amaranth and spent a good part of her life raising money for those in need.

