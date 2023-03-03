Eric Jones sculpts Gabby's dog Koda outside ECMC room

As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Eric Jones kneels by his latest snow sculpture, a German shepherd, for Gabby Kranock, the Cuba teen who suffered paralysis in an accident last September. She smiled when she saw the spitting image of her pup Koda, which sits outside her Buffalo hospital room.
BUFFALO — After Eric Jones finished his latest snow sculpture outside Gabby Kranock’s Buffalo hospital room Friday afternoon, he went to visit the severely injured Cuba teen and showed her a video and photos of what her pup Kody looked like as a snow dog.
The West Clarksville artist’s snow sculpture of Koda brought a big smile to Gabby’s face in her Erie County Medical Center room at a time when she could use a pick-me-up.
After three months in the hospital, she went home with her parents Denis and Lisa Kranock. She has been hospitalized twice since then, most recently in early February with kidney stones. She is on a ventilator to help her breathe and to try to strengthen her lungs.
A family friend, Christie Reynolds, has been keeping the community posted on Gabby’s medical situation since the accident. Reynolds said she contacted Jones to purchase a caricature to help cheer Gabby up.
Jones replied that he would gift a caricature to Gabby, but that he wanted to do a little something more, Reynolds said. On Thursday, Jones made a mold for the snow sculpture of Koda outside the hospital and packed it with snow. By Friday morning, it was ready for Jones to begin chipping away at the block of snow.
Throughout the day, as Jones was carving the sculpture, people stopped to talk, ask questions about it and take photos and take selfies — while motorists honked their horns as they drove past.
The result was a 9-foot snow sculpture of Gabby’s German shepherd pup.
“It was a lot of fun,” Jones told the Times Herald afterward. “The response has been huge. Everything was positive.”
Jones said, “It was great to meet Gabby. She was so excited. That was the whole point of this — to create something that would lift her spirits.”
Because of hospital equipment in her room, staff was unable to maneuver her bed in front of the window so she could see snow dog Koda.
Jones brought along video and photos of the sculpture up to Gabby’s room.
“I got to see her smile in person,” he said. “She was grinning from ear to ear. It looks like the dog is looking up toward her room.”
Jones said he took a photo of the sculpture from Gabby’s room and showed that to her as well.
Dozens of doctors and nurses came out of the hospital during the day to marvel at the snow sculpture taking place, taking photos and selfies along with others who stopped by, Jones said. “It ended up bringing more smiles than just Gabby’s.”
Jone said, “Every time I make one of these I feel I am just as blessed as the person I created it for. I like the feedback from the family and my followers.”
Meanwhile, Reynolds said donations are still being accepted on Gabby’s GoFundMe site — https://gofund.me/c7ac5c21 — to help with medical and other expenses.
A new fundraiser featuring #GabbyStrong signs will be available for local pickup next week for a $20 donation at one of the following Cuba businesses: Worth W. Smith, Cuba Giant, Charlie’s, The Craft Nook, A&E Beauty, Kester’s Flowers, Roadrunner and Papa T’s BBQ.
Orders can also be placed by calling Laurie Howell at Artistic Evolution Photography at (716) 790-1729.
