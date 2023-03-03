Eric Jones sculpts Gabby's dog Koda outside ECMC room

Eric Jones kneels by his latest snow sculpture, a German shepherd, for Gabby Kranock, the Cuba teen who suffered paralysis in an accident last September. She smiled when she saw the spitting image of her pup Koda, which sits outside her Buffalo hospital room.

BUFFALO — After Eric Jones finished his latest snow sculpture outside Gabby Kranock’s Buffalo hospital room Friday afternoon, he went to visit the severely injured Cuba teen and showed her a video and photos of what her pup Kody looked like as a snow dog.

The West Clarksville artist’s snow sculpture of Koda brought a big smile to Gabby’s face in her Erie County Medical Center room at a time when she could use a pick-me-up.

Gabby Kranock of Cuba, severely injured in a September accident, smiles Friday from herhospital bed after seeing images of Eric Jones latest snow sculpture, her pup Koda.

#GabbyStrong

This sign, #GabbyStrong, will be on sale next week in Cuba as a fundraiser for Gabby Knanock, the Cuba teen severely injured in a September accident.

