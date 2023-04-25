The Buffalo-based non-profit group Every Person Influences Children — EPIC — will receive state funding to establish a family opportunity center in Cattaraugus County.
The state Office of Children and Family Services announced Tuesday that Family Opportunity Center funding of $1.8 million will fund centers in Cattaraugus and Niagara counties for three years.
Cattaraugus County Social Services Commissioner Anthony Turano said, "We appreciate the opportunity to create partnerships to aid in our ongoing work to engage and strengthen families in Cattaraugus County. Rural communities like ours have similar challenges when working with families but often struggle with having adequate community partners. EPIC will help fill those gaps in services."
“We are incredibly excited to continue to grow our presence and have a greater capacity to serve families in Niagara and Cattaraugus counties through this innovative endeavor,” says Tara N. Burgess, EPIC’s Executive Director.
“This funding will allow us to provide support and resources in these two communities. Additionally, a portion of the funding will go directly to the families served to help with emergent needs, which is a groundbreaking way of thinking about families and the barriers they may experience when trying to provide for their children,” Burgess said.
The centers will work in partnership with local Social Services departments, community organizations and school districts in the two counties. EPIC will provide case management support and several evidence-based programs with the goal of strengthening families and improving the safety and wellbeing of children and families.
“EPIC currently has active partnerships with community groups and schools in Niagara County and a direct contract with Salamanca City Central School District, so expanding EPIC’s services in those regions made so much sense,” says Sam Costa, EPIC’s Board chairman.
EPIC is currently hiring staff for both the Cattaraugus and Niagara sites.