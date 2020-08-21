OLEAN — For a number of years, the back-to-school season has included the free Book Bag giveaway event by Epic Church and its partners to help children in the community.
The church, located at 411 W. Henley St., will once again provide 250 to 300 free book bags and school supplies as well as barbecue chicken dinners to children and their families beginning at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 and continuing until supplies and dinners are gone.
Rev. Chuck Maine said the event has been scaled back this year due to safety concerns associated with the pandemic. Because of this, families are asked to call or text him at 378-1664 by Aug. 28 and leave a message with their name and phone number indicating the amount of book bags and dinners needed for children and their families.
“Normally when we do this, people show up (for giveaways, dinners, games and rides) but we’re not allowed to do this” because of the pandemic, Maine said. “It really grieves us that we can’t do that for the community this year, but we will have the dinners and book bags” containing crayons, pencils, markers, highlighters and other supplies.
Maine said participants will be asked to practice social distancing and other safety measures when they attend the event to pick up the giveaways and dinners provided by the church and Dennis Casey of Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home.
Also providing funds and items for the event are the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, Harvest Field Ministries and Bonnie Whittaker of Portville.
“I’ll have it set up where they’re going to go right down underneath a long tent and out the other end,” Maine said of the attendees.
He said while it is uncertain the amount of time children will spend in school each week this fall, it is believed they’ll attend in-person classes at least a couple of days a week. Therefore, the church wants to ensure each child will have a new book bag and supplies.
“I’m sure there is a need,” Maine said.
Casey said he began helping with providing a portion of the chicken dinners several years ago when he learned Maine and his church were handling the event on their own. Casey said the individual who cooks the chicken barbecues for him is Dana Spring.
“This is actually my donation for the cause from my funeral home,” Casey explained. “This is in support of Chuck and Paris (Maine’s) ministry there at Epic Church.”
Casey said the event not only helps children from the church, but also their families.
“They’re more than just children from the church, it’s the whole neighborhood community” that benefits from the event, he said.