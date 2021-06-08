OLEAN — A Recovery Rally will be conducted by the Epic Church at 411 W. Henley St. from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the church grounds.
Organizers said the outdoor event will be held indoors if it should rain. The event will include free food and a chicken barbecue for all, games for children and music.
Powerful testimonies will also be presented by Bill Baskins, Rev. Chuck Maine, Jeff Richter and 10-year-old Kinla Austin, who was born into addiction and abandoned because of addiction.
A prayer vigil will also be held for overdose and suicide victims.
For more information, contact the church at 378-1664.