Environmental groups urge cover for WVDP Main Plant Process Building

The West Valley Coalition on Nuclear Wastes and 24 other environmental groups have joined in opposing demolition of the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project without covering the building.
The groups are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislative leaders “to prevent the spread of radioactivity including plutonium across the state and region during the upcoming open-air demolition of the high-level nuclear waste reprocessing building. It is slated to be leveled starting this fall without meaningful, timely offsite monitoring.”
Diane D’Arrigo of Nuclear Information and Resource Service, part of the West Valley Action Network, said, “Other intensely radioactive structures in the nuclear weapons complex were covered to prevent release of radioactive dust in the wind. Why not West Valley? Why wait for some to get out to take preventive action?”
New York does not have independent offsite radiation detection equipment, D’Arrigo said.
“Since some radioactive elements like plutonium are dangerous now and will still be radioactive for a half million years or more, dispersal is a big deal,” she said.
The groups called for an enclosure during demolition, offsite real-time, publicly-reported monitoring before, during and after demolition.
They also asked for “a permanent, searchable, publicly accessible, on-line library with all West Valley documents including assumptions used for cleanup decisions and estimated releases.” DOE removed some radioactivity from the building but more, including plutonium remains and could spread locally, statewide and into neighboring states and Canada. There is no safe level and it is very long-lasting, the groups argue.
One environmental group representative, Charley Bowman of Western New York Drilling Defense, said, “The West Valley Reprocessing Building should be enclosed prior to demolition to prevent the release of radioactive particulate matter and we need real time publicly reported air monitoring.”
Among the groups calling for the Main Plant Process Building to be enclosed to prevent radioactive dust from leaving the site are: Adirondack Mountain Club, Cattaraugus-Chautauqua for Clean Water, Citizens’ Clean Air Coalition of WNY, Concerned Citizens of Allegany County, Concerned Citizens of Cattaraugus County, Defend Ohi"yo', WNY Peace Center, Indigenous Women's Initiative, Interfaith Climate Justice Community of WNY, League of Women Voters Buffalo/ Niagara, Nuclear Information & Resource Service, New York Public Interest Research Group NYPIRG, Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter and Niagara Group, Western New York Environmental Alliance and Western NY Drilling Defense.
Asked to comment on the environmental groups’ call to cover the Main Plant Process Building, spokesman Joseph Pillittere of CHBWV, the company involved in the cleanup, said, “The Department of Energy’s West Valley Demonstration Project intends to begin the controlled deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building in September. The controlled deconstruction is expected to take approximately 30 months to complete. The MPPB is one of the last remaining major facilities at West Valley, and the successful deconstruction of this facility will further reduce environmental risks and position the site for the next phase in cleanup.”
Pillittere said employees have been working for the past 20 years to remove contamination from the plant including seven miles of contaminated pipe and50 tons of contaminated equipment. A process involving the use of liquid nitrogen to remove radioactivity that leached into concrete was used in one highly-contaminated cell. The efforts to reduce radioactivity will “help ensure that deconstruction is safe and protective of the surrounding community.”
Pillittere’s statement said, “DOE’s planned approach for deconstructing the MPPB incorporates best practices and lessons learned from WVDP and across the DOE complex including the use of deliberately planned and sequenced deconstruction and implementation of robust work controls.”
Regarding monitoring during demolition, Pillittere said, “An extensive modeling and real-time monitoring system has been established to help ensure that any potential radiological exposure from deconstruction activities is kept well below regulatory levels.
“The safety of the workforce, community, and surrounding environment remain WVDP’s top priority and all precautions have been taken to ensure MPPB deconstruction activities align with this ever-important priority,” Pillittere said.