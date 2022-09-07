Environmental groups urge cover for WVDP Main Plant Process Building

The Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project reprocessed spent nuclear fuel from 1966 to 1972. Two dozen environmental groups are opposed to the Department of Energy's plan to start demolishing the building this month.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

The West Valley Coalition on Nuclear Wastes and 24 other environmental groups have joined in opposing demolition of the Main Plant Process Building at the West Valley Demonstration Project without covering the building.

The groups are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislative leaders “to prevent the spread of radioactivity including plutonium across the state and region during the upcoming open-air demolition of the high-level nuclear waste reprocessing building. It is slated to be leveled starting this fall without meaningful, timely offsite monitoring.”

