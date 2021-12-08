OLEAN — Lowering the city’s energy use and electric vehicle charging stations for the public are on the table, city officials reported.
The Common Council, in its strategic planning committee meeting, met with two firms interested in projects revolving around alternative energy or energy savings on Tuesday.
Todd Hanson of Stark Tech said his firm is working with the Department of Public Works to prepare an energy performance contract
The contract, Hanson said, is “basically to take the money you spend on utilities, maintenance of facilities … the money that you are currently spending and use that to put toward a project where the savings on those items pay for the debt service to do the project.”
The contract would be the second the city has utilized for upgrades, he said, and the project could includes most upgrades from new HVAC equipment to solar panel installations.
“We’ve put together a broad list of things to upgrade,” he said, and the next step is to perform an energy audit of usage and costs. With that data in hand, he said, his firm will provide a list of projects to the city to review and choose what upgrades to make.
“There is a no-cost or cash-positive project for the city,” he said. If the cost savings do not meet expectations, state law would require Stark Tech to cover the difference.
While some projects may not make economic sense just on electricity savings — such as buying electric vehicles to replace internal combustion engine vehicles or replacing windows in the city hall — there are often incentives that will lower costs, and if some projects save more energy costs than the upgrade costs those funds can be rolled over into less profitable upgrades.
Alderman Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, said he would like to see solar communities around the city — with a city-owned property like a park or roof of a city building being utilized for some solar panels and help power the city at large or sell it to the grid.
Hanson said the regulations on solar or battery electric storage projects “are changing basically every day,” but there are ways to implement such programs.
THE COUNCIL ALSO met with Chris Carmody of Plugin Stations Online, an Albany-based firm working with the New York Power Authority on the EVolveNY Program to place plug-in electric vehicle charging stations across the state.
The firm and Power Authority are planning to construct four charging stations on the west side of the parking lot near South 25th Street.
“The idea is you’re driving across the state and you can stop here and charge,” Carmody said.
The chargers will be able to fill a vehicle’s battery with enough power to travel 200 miles in 10 to 20 minutes depending on the voltage — compared to five hours for many other types of chargers already installed.
“They’re getting closer to gas station speeds, but they’re not quite there yet,” he said, adding the time will allow travelers a chance to rest and visit stores in the area.
Aiello said the issue concerns the city as it will require use of the right-of-way along South 25th Street, and may also be subject to planning or zoning board reviews.
Aldermen appeared to be supportive of the move.
“I’d like to see more of them,” said Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noting the city is also pursuing a grant to install such chargers downtown.