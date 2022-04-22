CATTARAUGUS — It wasn’t a big bridge, but it was an expensive one.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature is expected to approve a transfer of funds next week to pay for an additional $94,000 for inspection services for the problem-plagued Tannery Street bridge just outside Cattaraugus in the town of New Albion.
The county legislature’s Public Works Committee on Wednesday approved a contract with Greenman-Pedersen Inc., Buffalo, for supplemental inspection services.
The bridge is actually a culvert resting on a foundation beneath the tributary to the South Branch of Cattaraugus Creek. During construction in July 2020, a rainstorm sent floodwater through the site, destroying the frames for footings to carry the weight of the bridge.
Once the bridge was completed, cracks developed in the foundation which grew longer and wider. Tons of boulders were placed at the base of the foundation to help reduce the movement of subsurface soils that led to the cracks.
Monitoring devices were installed to determine movement. Crews covered cracks with moveable steel plates in order to keep water out of the cracks and slow down any more movement.
William Fox, Public Works Department director of engineering, said the bridge has cost the county about $3.7 million including the remediation project to seal the cracks. The project was budgeted for $3.3 million and has spent another $400,000 on the change orders to shore up the structure.
For Greenman-Pedersen’s final inspection services, Fox said the project will need another $92,000.
The funding will come from two completed bridge projects which have leftover funds, Fox said. There is $22,878 remaining in the construction account for Leon Bridge No. 7, and another $97,121 from Hinsdale Bridge No. 62.
Fox said regular measurements are still being taken on the structure. Two of the gauges were damaged during they work to cover the cracks and will need to be replaced, however.
“It hasn’t moved a whole lot,” he told committee members. He said he is satisfied with the mitigation measures.
“It’s not a real fix,” Fox said. “We put in mitigation measures to eliminate as much water as possible from going under the structure.”
A surveillance plan will be put in place to monitor the bridge on a quarterly basis, Fox said.
Fox said the traffic count was about 300 cars a day before the bridge was closed in early 2020 for replacement. Two nearby bridges in the village are closed, making Tannery Street one of only a few ways out of the village.
Fox outlined a recent development Otto Bridge No. 4 on County Road 12 where a wing wall is failing and the creek threatens to eat away at the shoulder. The road has been reduced to one lane at the bridge.
“It’s in repairable condition,” Fox said. It will require the road be closed for three to four weeks during construction.
The cost is expected to run between $175,000 and $200,000. He said the cost may be covered by surplus funds from other projects.