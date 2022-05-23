OLEAN — Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market will be open every Friday, beginning this week, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1900 Constitution Ave. in Olean.
“This year we will have 16 vendors (including) produce; honey; baked goods; handmade jewelry; homemade soaps and lotions; handmade signs; T-shirts, goats milk lotion and soap; home décor; handmade metalwork; and more,” said Tammy Gardner, market manager.
Those vendors include Valmark Farms; Happy Chix; Whispering Hills Farms; Creekside Crafts; Putt Farms; Alice’s Wonderland; Raz taz unique gifts, Alpha Digital Systems, Inc.; Our Twisted Tree; Ramsey Fresh Foods; Paul and his Foam Airplanes; Visions for Zoey; 2Sweet Desserts & Treats and Avon.
The farmers market accepts SNAP, WIC and senior checks and beginning July 1, SNAP is doubled up. Showing their commitment to the community, the farmers market will hold a series of special events and benefits this year.
“This year’s special days will be a Community Hero Day in June, a Summer Fun Day in August, Back to School Supply Day in September to fill backpacks for those in need, and a Fall Festival in October where we will collect warm things to give to those in need,” Gardner said. “We encourage customers to shop Local and give back to our community! I do not have the dates yet but will announce on Facebook at Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market when we will have food trucks and special events.”
For more information, contact Wagoner at enchantedmountainsmarket@gmail.com or (585) 403-6150.