An Emporium (Pa.) Borough Police officer and K-9 handler was in jail Thursday on 12 felony counts relating to child pornography.
Volker Kiefer, 56, is charged with four second-degree felony counts and seven third-degree felony counts of child pornography, and one third-degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned late Wednesday before Elk County District Judge Mark Jacob and remanded to jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
The charges were filed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office following an investigation and surveillance that began in 2020 by child predator investigators.
“Volker Kiefer was trusted by his community to protect and serve, but out of the public eye he was exploiting children,” Shapiro said Thursday. “Enforcing the law does not put you above it. My office will continue our work to protect children across the Commonwealth and hold those who exploit them accountable, without fear or favor.”
According to the criminal complaint, the website Stelivo notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible child pornography, and sent them five images that were uploaded by a user eventually identified as Kiefer. The five images had been uploaded on five separate instances in the same day, Aug. 30, 2020.
The descriptions of the photos noted that each photo contained images of nude females appearing to be prepubescent or pubescent, and four of the images contained sex acts, one with another child and three with an adult male, according to the criminal complaint.
The AG’s office began investigating and served a subpoena on Verizon to track down the internet protocol address to where the photos had been uploaded. The information came back to Kiefer, who lived in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, at the time, but soon relocated to Emporium in Cameron County.
In January, agents of the AG’s office began surveillance on Kiefer’s Rich Valley Road residence. After ascertaining that Kiefer had moved to the residence, the agents obtained a search warrant for any electronic devices inside the residence, like laptops and cellphones.
At 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, agents with the AG’s office knocked on the door and announced the presence of police with a search warrant. Kiefer was not at the residence, but was located at the Emporium Borough Police Department. Agents informed Kiefer of the search warrant and the reason for it, and he agreed to be interviewed.
At first he allegedly told the agents that he had accidentally seen child pornography once, but immediately shut it off. After further questioning, Kiefer allegedly admitted to going into chat rooms. He said he had received child pornography from other people, and had saved it to his iPad, and said he traded images he had saved on his iPad, the complaint stated.
He told the agents he had “viewed child pornography numerous times in the last year,” and that he had been in a chat room as recently as the night before, and had received images within the last week or two. Kiefer told the agents “the youngest images that he received (were) of a female between 12 to 13.
“When asked, Volker indicated that it would be fair to call him a pedophile,” the criminal complaint stated.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for March 25 before Jacob.
Attempts to reach Police Chief Dave Merritt and Emporium Borough officials were unsuccessful. Emporium Borough Mayor Justin Zimmer told an area radio station that Kiefer’s K-9 partner, Novak, will be taken back to the Ohio kennel where he was trained. The department had received $25,000 in grants and community donations to purchase everything necessary to bring Novak onto the force in 2019.
Kiefer, a military veteran, was brought on to the police force in 2015 after the departure of Frances Johnson, who was prosecuted for inappropriate electronic communications with minors.
Johnson pleaded guilty after it was discovered that he had communicated with a 15-year-old girl multiple times over a period of several months via social media platforms and in person. The messages were found to be sexually explicit in nature and included explicit photographs and videos.
Johnson served approximately 15 months in jail of the 24-month maximum he was sentenced to serve. He was required to register as a sex offender.