An Emporium, Pa., couple are behind bars for allegedly stealing more than $164,000 in a year from the gas station where the wife served as manager.

Jennifer Weichman, 49, and Dean Weichman, 53, both of 55 Sizer Run Road, were arraigned Monday before District Judge Barry Brown and jailed — the wife in lieu of $164,314.79 bail and the husband in lieu of $82,157 bail. She is charged with 62 felony counts, while he is charged with 49 felonies, all relating to theft.

