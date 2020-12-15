Emaciated cats removed from Carrollton home month after owner hospitalized

LIMESTONE — Nearly 20 cats — most in emaciated condition — were taken from a town of Carrollton home since Friday and are being nursed back to health by volunteers.
The 19 cats were confined to a small home and went unfed after their owner was hospitalized after a fall late last month.
After a neighbor, who realized he hadn’t seen the man in some time and the lights were always on, looked in a window and saw numerous cats, he called the Sheriff’s Office and SPCA.
When deputies arrived, one said she had never seen anything like what she saw in the house — lots of cats and lots of cat feces and garbage. The deputy called Cattaraugus County Legislator Ginger Schroder of Farmersville, who is known as a rescue resource to local law enforcement.
“It wasn’t an intentional abandonment,” Schroder said. “There are many situations like this where elderly residents don’t have a local family safety net.”
The man has been discharged from the hospital to a nursing home and will not be able to return home.
Schroder called her friend, Jamie Lawrence, an Erie County resident who founded Catt County Cat Nippers, a trap, transfer, neuter and release program, about three years ago. She’s helped Olean neighborhoods with their feral cat problems.
Lawrence and volunteers trapped 19 cats inside and outside the home on Parkside Drive. They were taken to a room set up in space she owns in Hamburg where they are being nursed back to health by volunteers working around the clock.
Schroder alerted her Facebook friends to the situation on Monday and Lawrence posted photos of the emaciated cats on her Facebook page Catt County Cat Nippers. She has a large following and they began to respond with donations.
“It’s really sad,” Schroder said. The cats’ medical costs will be in the thousands of dollars. Only two of the 19 cats weighed more than three pounds. Eleven of them weighed between 2.1 and 2.5 lbs.
They must gain weight before they can be vaccinated and their health issues addressed, Lawrence said. Each cat is in its own container and is fed a wet cat food and given fluids every three hours.
“They were literally skin and bones,” said Schroder, who has been involved in several mass rescues of animals from pigs to horses, cows, dogs and cats. She helps provide resources including vets, hay and oher essentials.
The Cattaraugus County SPCA is not able to conduct mass rescues because it lacks funds, Schroder said.
She said there are three things the cats need right now: Wet cat food, dog-sized crates and funds for medical treatments. “The biggest costs are wet food and cat litter.”
A PayPal account has been established for donations for the cats care, which Lawrence estimated would cost $5,000 or more. The link is posted on the CattCounty Cat Nippers Facebook page.
The Limestone cat rescue is not the largest one Catt County Cat Nippers has participated in. A few months ago, 75 cats were rescued from a home in Randolph.
Lawrence said the cats seized in Limestone are experiencing extreme starvation and dehydration. They range in age from six months to about 18 months.
Lawrence said she has helped spay and neuter between 1,200 and 1,300 cats.
“I saw a need down there several years ago,” Lawrence said of Cattaraugus County. Many elderly people live in poverty. They want a pet, but at times cannot afford to feed or otherwise care for them.
The Limestone situation shows how important it is to look after your neighbor, Lawrence said.
“The conditions at the home were unfit for human or animal life,” she said. “If you see something, speak up. Call Social Services or the sheriff.”
Check the Catt County Cat Nappers Facebook page to donate through Facebook Pay or PayPal.