WELLSVILLE — The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll comes to life Thursday evening when Terry Buchwald performs at Music on the Lawn at the David A. Howe Public Library.
The founders of MOTL first saw Buchwald perform as Elvis on the televised Variety Club Telethon for Buffalo Children’s Hospital and knew right away they wanted to book him for their summer concert series. That was early on in MOTL history and since then Buchwald and MOTL have become synonymous.
“Terry’s resemblance to Elvis is one thing, but it is his voice that makes him such a great Elvis. Sometimes I don’t know if I’m listening to an old Elvis record or one of Terry’s CDs. Terry acts like what you expect Elvis acted like,” said the MOTL founder. “I’ve never seen or heard a better Elvis impersonator.”
Buchwald has brought Elvis to Wellsville for most every year of MOTL for more than 20 years and even appeared at a Valentines’ dinner/concert to raise funds for MOTL.
The performance is free and being brought to the MOTL stage by the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally in conjunction with MOTL.
In October 1991 Buchwald dressed as the King for a Halloween party and soon found himself on stage with a local band singing the King’s hits. His career took off from there. More than 10,000 scarves and more than 50,000 CDs later he is one of the foremost Elvis impersonators in the country.
He has opened for nationally acclaimed artists such as Lee Greenwood, Diamond Rio, Montgomery Gentry, Rick Springfield, Jim Bickman, Sixpence None the Richer, Johnny Rivers, Grassroots, and the Charlie Daniels Band. He has also routinely appeared at the Erie County Fair, on The Variety Club Children’s Telethon and for other major charitable event, such as Buffalo Make Wish Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, United Cerebral Palsy, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association, AIDs Rochester, Hospice and Food Bank of Western New York.
Buchwald has also entertained at former New York State Gov. George Pataki New Year’s Eve ball, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly’s NFL ESPN retirement party, at New York City and Boston Marathon post-race parties, Alan Thicke’s celebrity classic, the Anheuser-Bush summer tour, the NFL Super Bowl party, and the NHL All Star benefit.
The MOTL Elvis Concert will get underway at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket. MOTL is a drug, smoke, and alcohol-free event. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Nancy Howe Auditorium.
The MOTL concert schedule continues:
July 20 – Zoar
July 27 – Triple Play
August 3 – Mystic Twangers
August 10 – New York Standard Time