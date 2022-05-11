ELO tribute band joins BPO for Summer Music Fest

ELLICOTTVILLE — Strange Magic, an Electric Light Orchestra tribute band, will join the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra during its annual Summer Music Festival performance Sunday, July 3 on the slopes of Holiday Valley.
This will be the BPO’s 28th Summer Fest engagement. Guest conductor Ron Spigelman of the Fort Worth Symphony will lead the evening’s concert as they perform some of ELO’s top hits. The evening will conclude with everyone’s favorite “1812 Overture” and “Stars and Stripes Forever,” synced to a majestic fireworks extravaganza.
“We are ecstatic to have two highly orchestrated groups come together for one special night that families of all ages can enjoy,” said Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. “To have the Buffalo Philharmonic paired with one of the world’s greatest tribute bands … we can’t wait to hear them together! It will be dynamite!”
Strange Magic was chosen to represent ELO on the AXS TV show, “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2017. Performing at theaters and outdoor venues across the country, Strange Magic delivers the sound and spectacle of a classic ELO show.
Electric Light Orchestra is an English rock band characterized by a fusion of pop, classical arrangements and futuristic iconography. Under the leadership of Jeff Lynne, some of ELO’s biggest hits include “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Evil Woman” and, of course, “Strange Magic.”
On July 2, the “Voices of Classic Rock” show will take the stage with the sounds of Practically Petty: A Tribute to Tom Petty, who will open for Asia featuring John Payne with special guests John Elefante, former lead singer of Kansas, and Lou Gramm, founder and former lead singer of Foreigner.
Pre-sale tickets are on sale and can be purchased through the chamber’s website. Early-bird tickets are $45 for each evening if purchased before June 1. Kids 12 and under are free to attend.
For more information, visit ellicottvilleny.com, call the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce at (716) 699-5046 or email info@ellicottvilleny.com.