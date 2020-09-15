LITTLE VALLEY — Local village residents went to the polls Tuesday to pick their leaders after a six-month delay due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
In Ellicottville, Mayor John A. Burrell, on the Republican and New Village lines, received 87 votes in unofficial results released Tuesday for a new four-year term, beating out William Coolidge, who received 39 votes on the Village Strong line.
Running unopposed for four-year village trustee terms, Douglas Bush (106 votes) and Edward Imhoff (95) were on the Republican and New Village lines.
All election results are tentative pending recanvassing, Cattaraugus County Board of Elections officials said.
In other races across the county:
- Cattaraugus — George E. Borrowdale (R), with 58 votes, and Jason Crawford (D), with 55 votes, received two-year terms as village trustee. Diane Wienk (R) received 23 votes.
- Delevan — John C. Stumpf of the Citizens Part received 19 votes for a four-year term for mayor.
- Richard D. Hunt, with 23 votes, and Trista L. Reisdorf, with 22 votes, both of the Citizens Party, received four-year terms as village trustees.
- Franklinville — Harvey A. Soulvie (R), received 61 votes for a four-year term as mayor. Michael J. Sikora (R), with 61 votes, and Scott D. Hillman (R), with 56 votes, earned four-year terms as village trustee.
- Gowanda — Wanda J. Koch (45 votes) and Aaron P. Markham (44) received two-year terms on the Forward Party line.
- Little Valley — Raymond J. Hughes (R) received 77 votes and Rory Mosher (R) received 64 votes for four-year terms as village trustees. Piper L. Bridenbaker on the New Direction line received 39.
- South Dayton — Robert W. Killock and Lynn J. Rupp, both on the Republican and Democratic lines, received 28 votes each for two-year terms as village trustees. Each received 18 Republican and 10 Democratic votes. Stephen S. Smuda III, on the Republican and Democratic lines, received 25 votes for a four-year term as village justice.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, village election results included:
- Belmont — Republicans Scott Grantier, with 17 votes, and Rodney Evans, with 15, won new four-year terms on the village board.
- Cuba — Jim Barnes and Steve Raub won unopposed two-year terms on the village board. No vote tallies were reported.
- Richburg — Mayor John Day received a new two-year term with 20 votes. Dana Strawser and Jeffrey Gabriel each received one write-in vote for mayor. Daniel Dunbar received 19 votes on the Republican line for a two-year term as trustee. Tyler Kasperski received six write-in votes for the other trustee post, which saw no candidate on the ballot. Jim Childs received one write-in vote for trustee.
Results were not available for elections in the villages of Alfred or Bolivar by press time.