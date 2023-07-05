ELLICOTTVILLE — Community members gathered Friday to witness the much-anticipated grand opening of the new concrete skatepark in the Village Park.
Following three years of fundraising and a year of construction, the New Car Dealers of WNY Ellicottville Skatepark opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by officials and dignitaries of the organizations who supported the park’s creation, including Sean Cornelius, Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF); Trevor Staples, The Skatepark Project manager; Steve Hawk, brother of skateboard legend Tony Hawk; Mayor John Burrell; Brenda and Chris Perks, Ellicottville Skatepark Committee (SK8EVL) advocates.
Spearheaded by SK8EVL and the village, the skatepark is a culmination of the passion of local skateboarding advocates and a matching grant awarded by The Skatepark Project and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
Title sponsorship for the project was supported by the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation. The park was designed with input from area residents and was built by internationally-renowned skatepark design build firm Grindline of Seattle.
Mary Wilson said she and the Wilson Foundation are excited to be part of building the parks for the late Ralph C. Wilson’s amazing legacy. She said Western New York is getting 13 of the 20 skateparks being built by them.
“At this moment, we’ve invested $16 million to skateparks across Western New York and southeast Michigan,” she said. “With match-funding and other partner finding, this will conservatively become a $20 to $25 million project.”
Dave Egner, president and CEO of the Foundation, said it got into building the skateparks because there was a lack of good green space for kids to play. He said only 13% of youth in Western New York get the amount of exercise recommended by the CDC.
“That’s stopping with the park builds,” he stated. “When we get these 13 parks built, I think we need to put a long weekend aside and have the first-ever New York Skatepark Festival. Let’s get the skaters together across Western New York.”
Betty Murphy, executive director of The New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation, could not attend but shared the pre-penned statement the foundation is proud to partner with The Skatepark Project and the Wilson Foundation to help the dedicated Ellicottville skatepark team achieve this momentous goal.
“Their perseverance during the pandemic and increased construction costs and other obstacles is a testament to their commitment to providing this exciting experience to residents and visitors to Ellicottville, New York,” she said. “We regret that we could not be there in person, but we are so very excited to have played a small role in the construction of this skatepark. We congratulate the team and wish all residents and visitors who will enjoy this skatepark for years to come much fun, excitement and adventure here in Ellicottville.”
Mayor John Burrelll offered, “Just imagine — a little community like Ellicottville has a beautiful, half-million-dollar concrete, in-ground skate park due to the leadership of Chris and Brenda Perks.”
Brenda Perks, SK8EVL lead advocate, said the experience not only promotes the benefits of public skateparks in the area but can provide many friendships. She said the skatepark is an open door for all walks of life to come together, support one another and have fun.
Perks said the true credit needs to be given to the community. She said the skatepark exists because the community saw the vision and understood its value.
“On behalf of SK8EVL, we can’t thank the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation enough for their support in this endeavor,” she said.
Perks said New Car Dealers’ $100,000 donation turned into $200,000 as a result of The Skatepark Project and RCW Jr. Foundation’s Built to Play matching grant program. Further support came from local businesses, community members, the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, The Bob McCarthy Foundation and the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
“We now have a state-of-the-art facility that welcomes all ages, all skill levels and, most importantly, a safe space where our youth can be active, develop friendships and express themselves through the sport of skateboarding,” she said.
“It is no small feat for a group of volunteers to raise $250,000,” said Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF Executive Director. “It is a testament to the dedication of Brenda and the SK8EVL committee that they were able to raise such a total for this skatepark. Because of their efforts, there will be an incredible space for skateboarders, BMX riders and more that is unlike anything in Cattaraugus County to date.”
Built to Play Skatepark Grants are offered through a partnership between The Skatepark Project and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. The grant initiative offers matching grant funds of up to $250,000 for communities in Western New York and southeast Michigan. Built to Play Skatepark Grants also include an additional $50,000 to fund processes and design features that lessen the environmental impact of the skatepark. Ellicottville received both.