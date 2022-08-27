ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Historical Society will host Jeff Mahl, great-grandson of George N. Schuster who won The Great Auto Race of 1908, at its next regular meeting Sept. 7.
Few audiences have the opportunity to hear firsthand the experiences of an American race driver who changed the course of automotive history more than a century ago. The global test of machines and men was an event so incredible that it has never been duplicated in the 100-plus years since.
Who would have guessed that a quiet mechanic from Buffalo would win the race when most felt he would never make it as far as Chicago, much less Paris? This, all at a time in the early automotive era when “a motor car, after a woman, was considered the most fragile and capricious thing on earth.”
Based in fact, and richly illustrated with over 40 original photographs — many unpublished — Mahl brings to life the events of 1908 and the New York to Paris Great Automobile Race. The audience will experience the race just as Jeff heard the recollections of his great-grandfather, the driver and chief mechanic of the winning American Thomas Flyer.
It was an epic international event, matching the best in automotive technology of the world superpowers Germany, France, Italy and the United States. There were few roads and most of the world’s population had never seen a motorcar — or even an American. The stirring events and human trials matched the wit, ingenuity, courage and pure will to achieve what had never been done before.
With seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Schuster was the first person to ever drive an automobile across the United States in the wintertime. He was the only American to make the 22,000-mile distance from Times Square on the cold morning of Feb. 12 and arrive triumphantly in Paris on July 30, winning for the United States the legendary race. Schuster’s record still stands over 115 years later.
The presentation includes glimpses into what really happened, with many stories never before published. It shows the human side of the participants as well as gives a true appreciation for the marvelous machines that propelled those daring men around the world.
In October 2010, Schuster joined automotive legends including Ford, Andretti, Benz, Ferrari, Olds and Shelby with his Induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame. The Thomas Flyer was inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register No. 12 on June 23, 2016.
For more information, contact Jeff Mahl at jeffmahl@aol.com or visit thegreatautorace.com.
Meetings of the Ellicottville Historical Society are free, open to everyone and held at 7 p.m. at the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road.