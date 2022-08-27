ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Historical Society will host Jeff Mahl, great-grandson of George N. Schuster who won The Great Auto Race of 1908, at its next regular meeting Sept. 7.

Few audiences have the opportunity to hear firsthand the experiences of an American race driver who changed the course of automotive history more than a century ago. The global test of machines and men was an event so incredible that it has never been duplicated in the 100-plus years since.

