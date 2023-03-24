JAMESTOWN — Ellicottville Central School defeated Falconer Central School, 72-33, in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College.

In another match, Gowanda Central School topped Westfield Central School, 57-10.

