JAMESTOWN — Ellicottville Central School defeated Sherman Central School 64-43 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
In another match, Gowanda Central School topped Eisenhower Area High School 71-36.
Ellicottville’s Alex Silvernail, Sherman’s David Maleski, and Gowanda’s Logan Forthman earned Player of the Match honors.
Competing for Ellicottville (2-1) were Silvernail, Bryce Wood, Antonia Epps, and Emma Steffenhagen. The Sherman team, which was eliminated from the competition with its second loss, included Maleski, Taryn Palmatier, KaMari Lilley, Ivy Yokom, Olivia Maleski, Memphis Kopta, Sophie Lindsey, and Abby Mellors. Forthman, Sam Latimore, and Makayla Kuras competed for Gowanda (3-1). The Eisenhower team, which was eliminated from the competition, was represented by Cricket Branstrom, Ellie Eastman, Haley Eckman, Peyton Kellogg, James Larson, Drew Mandeville, Alyssa Wismar, Abe Wolf, and Winnie Wolf.
High School Bowl, now in its 60th year, is produced by Media One Group in cooperation with JCC. Sponsors include Jamestown Community College and the JCC Alumni Association, WJTN, The Weinberg Financial Group, The Chautauqua County Humane Society, Pepsi, and The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.
High School Bowl airs at 11 a.m. Saturdays on WJTN (1240 AM & 101.3 FM) and at 7 a.m. Sundays on SE-93 (93.3 FM).