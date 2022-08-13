Ellicottville future site of tiny homes village

ELLICOTTVILLE — A village of tiny homes is popping up in Ellicottville as development of a new 11-unit project along Route 242 located near the base of HoliMont Ski Resort is underway.
This tiny home village is the $2.9 million project of a first-time development team including Buffalo attorney Robert Carbone and partners Yianni Pozantidis, Joseph Johnson, Bill Mahoney and Joe Mannarino, who jointly own the property.
Carbone, a partner at Duke, Holzman, Photiadis & Gresens LLP law firm and spokesperson for the group, said construction began about mid-July. They have poured footers and the foundations are underway.
The project was designed and laid out by Dean Architects PLLC of Depew. Carbone said the 11 tiny, house-style structures will be clustered along Plum Creek near the base of HoliMont’s property. He said the units are all 400 to 800 square feet, with the average unit 450 square feet. Each unit will contain a bedroom, kitchenette and bathroom, as well as a combined washer and dryer.
Information from the minutes of May’s Town Planning Board meeting said the project is designed to accommodate families on a short-term rental basis, with reservations made on the internet. The tiny homes village will occupy the 1.4-acre site at 6881 Route 242 (Fish Hill Road), just outside the village limits. Each building will feature single bedrooms, with all but two of the units equipped with small lofts.
Carbone said the concept of a tiny homes village came from their development consultant who had seen one in the ski town of Jackson Hole, Wy.
“It was basically a resort but just had tiny homes rather than hotels,” he said. “Our consultant mentioned it and asked us if we thought this would work in Ellicottville. We definitely thought it would.”
Carbone, who is a snowboarder, brings his family down to Ellicottville from their home in Snyder year-round. He thinks there is a need for more lodging to support the growth of Ellicottville because, over the course of the past decade, the need has burgeoned into something totally different than what it once was.
“There’s a resistance to having people rent homes in the village, so our team definitely thinks there is a need in the Ellicottville market in the right places,” he said. “We looked for a piece of property outside the village where we could do this because we thought it would be ideal to kind of balance the need for more places for people to stay. We also wanted to keep the character of the village a place where people are living and working.”
Carbone thinks condominiums serve a very different kind of market than what his team’s development is doing.
“A short-term rental condominium still feels like you are staying in a hotel,” he said. “The idea for a tiny home unit is it’s your own cabin and feels like your own personal space at the base of the ski slopes. You will have your own private, quaint little living space when you are visiting Ellicottville.”
Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, said the resort community is always short of accommodations. He said this housing project is one more egg in Ellicottville’s basket where people can stay.
“We need more rooms in Ellicottville. There have been people who can’t come down every weekend because they can’t find lodging. The 11 units will help,” he said. “They’ll fill up very quickly because they are right next to HoliMont.”
Jennah Bradley, sales and marketing manager at HoliMont, said the tiny homes development will open up much-needed lodging and will definitely benefit HoliMont.
“A lot of our new trial members are saying they would sign on as full members right now, without doing a trial membership, if we had some sort of lodging,” she said. “It’s really difficult for a lot of these new members to find a place to stay because property and rentals in Ellicottville are being bought up so quickly.”
The units are not one-night-only rentals. Carbone said they will be available for rent through multiple-day packages — possibly for a minimum of three days during ski season.
“We haven’t determined the rates yet, but it will be market rate and comparable to what people are already paying for another one-bedroom unit or hotel room in Ellicottville,” he said.
Carbone said they expect to have the majority of units fully enclosed and completed by Thanksgiving. After that, it will take some time for them to fine-tune an operational plan for how to turnover guest units and things of that nature to be sure people are really having a great experience in the unit. He said they hope to rent the units out during this ski season, after the first of the year.