Ellicottville future site of tiny homes village

The region’s first “tiny home village” is currently being built near HoliMont Ski Resort. The tiny homes development is the $2.9 million project of Buffalo attorney Robert Carbone and partners Yianni Pozantidis, Joseph Johnson, Bill Mahoney and Joe Mannarino, who jointly own the property.

 Dean Architects photo

ELLICOTTVILLE — A village of tiny homes is popping up in Ellicottville as development of a new 11-unit project along Route 242 located near the base of HoliMont Ski Resort is underway.

This tiny home village is the $2.9 million project of a first-time development team including Buffalo attorney Robert Carbone and partners Yianni Pozantidis, Joseph Johnson, Bill Mahoney and Joe Mannarino, who jointly own the property.

